Ovation Science Provides an Update on its Topical Cannabis Research and Development Efforts

VANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (CSE: OVAT) (OTCQB: OVATF) – Ovation Science Inc. ("Ovation" or the "Company"), a topical and transdermal cannabis product development company with a patented skin delivery technology and backed by over twenty years of research and development, announces that it has developed new high dose CBD (Cannabidiol) formulations for both its "health and wellness" and its "beauty" lines. Although Ovation also has highly effective formulations that contain THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), Ovation formulates its CBD-only product from US grown hemp which contain no THC and therefore has no psycho active effects.

"Ovation is a cannabis research and development company and although we have over twenty-five topical formulations already developed including THC, CBD and combinations of the two, we wanted to expand the dosage range of our CBD formulations. We are very pleased to have developed a CBD transdermal cream formulation with 1500mg of CBD per ounce (per 30ml) which would give a consumer a 3000mg jar of transdermal CBD cream," said Terry Howlett, CEO of Ovation Science. "Additionally we have also formulated our beauty line with 200mg per ounce (per 30ml) for the anti-aging day and night creams and 2000mg for our body lotion (4 ounce bottle)." He added, "We believe that high dose CBD topicals are the future, particularly as consumers keep experiencing the benefit of using topical CBD (and THC) creams and lotions. We believe there is a demand for high dose CBD topicals and transdermal creams and we are excited to explore these new opportunities further with potential licensees."

CBD is believed to have a range of positive health benefits and therefore its popularity continues to grow amongst consumers. According to a ResearchAndMarkets.com February 2021 report, CBD derived from hemp, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2% from 2021 to 2028 owing to increasing demand and rising awareness. There are different products formats that consumers can use however CBD topicals can be an easy, simple alternative for consumers trying CBD for the first time. There is no universal dosage of CBD that is published. Consumers should discuss options with their healthcare provider as every person is different and it can be dependent on current medications, body weight, and other factors. Statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Ovation's licensee for Nevada sells the Company's Invisicare® powered CBD and CBD/THC combo formulations to dispensaries across Nevada. The Company previously announced that these Ovation topical products formulations are in the top 5 in sales in Nevada dispensaries according to Headset.io. Ovation is prepared to duplicate this success and is seeking licensees in the other thirty-six approved states to implement this plan.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that licenses its topical and transdermal cannabis formulations made with its proprietary Invisicare® skin delivery technology and targets cannabis companies globally. The technology enhances the delivery of cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to and through the skin. Ovation management has over twenty years of topical drug delivery experience and has leveraged this experience and technology to develop a series of topical and transdermal cannabis products. Ovation's products have many advantages over cannabis products that are smoked or ingested including avoiding the side-effects from smoking and eliminating the first pass effect through the liver (which reduces the amount of CBD / THC available and increasing the onset time).

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal consumer products including its CBD/THC cannabis formulations which are licensed out and also distributed under Ovation's own brands; ARLO CBD Beauty and InVibe® MD ("health & wellness" line), and secondly, its unique DermSafe® hand sanitizer; all made with its patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of ingredients to and through the skin and is protected by patents, and proprietary formulations which cannot be duplicated. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation's management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five proprietary medical / wellness topical and transdermal products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty formulas. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees along with revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, BC Canada and Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT and in the USA on OTC Markets under the symbol OVATF. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In particular there is no assurance of continued sales or expansion of distribution to other states or continued sales in dispensaries or in retail markets. There is no guarantee that consumers will purchase high dose products. There are no guarantees of future performance or changes to regulations. Ovation Science Inc. cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual results may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Ovation Science Inc.'s control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Ovation disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information to reflect future results, events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, OTC Markets nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

