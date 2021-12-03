INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) on Behalf of Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Talis Biomedical Corporation ("Talis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TLIS) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On August 10, 2021, Talis reported its second quarter 2021 financial results. During the related conference call, the Company revealed that its "development timelines have been extended by delays in the launching of [Talis'] COVID-19 test and manufacturing scale."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.58, or 6%, to close at $8.39 per share on August 11, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 30, 2021, after the market closed, Talis announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Brian Coe, had "stepped down."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.00, or 11%, to close at $8.06 per share on August 31, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Talis securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

