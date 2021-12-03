David Fan appointed to lead Marelli China business

DETROIT, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marelli, a leading global automotive supplier, has today announced the appointment of David Fan as EVP and President China, effective from 1 January 2022. The appointment will be key to strengthen Marelli position in the growing Chinese market, therefore accelerating the company growth also at global level.

David Fan has built a 25-year career in the auto industry working in global companies with a strong China and international presence. David's leadership credentials are supported by his strong technical background in Engineering, in which he holds a PhD from the University of Pittsburgh in USA. He joins Marelli from Nexteer, the American, majority Chinese-owned automotive parts supplier, where he was Global VP and President Asia Pacific. Prior to that, David spent five years with Delphi, based in Shanghai, where he was the VP and President China, responsible for China business development including sales and marketing to OEMs in China across all Delphi Technology BUs, and Managing Director. In the 17 years before that, he built his career in Tenneco, a major designer, manufacturer and marketer of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket. David also holds a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Science and Technology of China and MBA degree from University of Michigan.

In his new role, David Fan will be responsible for leading the business of Marelli in China, aiming to support growth for domestic Chinese OEMs and global OEMs in China, as well as supporting carmakers globally with innovative technology solutions.

Marelli has a long-standing presence in China, with a relevant own industrial and R&D footprint and a number of joint ventures with local partners, developing and manufacturing technologies for several automotive product areas. The Chinese business will play for Marelli a pivotal role in fostering the success of the whole company.

Commenting on the new role, David Fan said, "Marelli is a brand with an incredible heritage and track record for quality and innovation. Although there have been a number of significant steps into the Chinese market, I believe there is still a huge opportunity for Marelli to further grow in China and I am truly honoured to be joining the company at a time of such great potential. I very much look forward to joining the team."

MARELLI is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 58,000 employees worldwide, the MARELLI footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa, generating revenues of 1,266 billion JPY (10.4 billion EUR) in 2020.

