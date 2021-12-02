Not your typical home builder, this company just ranked 10 among the giants. Boise, ID CBH Homes rises to the Top 10 Idaho Private 100 Companies.

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBH Homes, Idaho's largest homebuilder, topped the charts and is now ranked 10th on the list of Idaho's Top Private 100 Companies. In a short 5 years, CBH has moved up 25 spots from number 35 in 2016 to now 10th in 2021.

CBH has been moving and building towards growth on all fronts. They'll be the first to tell you, they're more than just a home builder.

"It takes more than building homes to get to the top 10 privately held companies. When you're going up against multi-state and national companies, it takes a lot to get there," said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. "To us, we build more than just homes. We're land developers, we have a truss plant, we own our own HVAC and electrical company, along with an interior finishes company. Two years ago we made a strong entry into the multifamily and single-family for rent market."

Currently, CBH holds 57% market share of the new home construction inventory in Southern Idaho, and they're proud of their continued success. From being ranked 36th in the nation by Probuilder Magazine, Best Homebuilder by the Idaho Business Review, and a Best Place to Work in Idaho, they strive to continuously serve their customers, their team and their community.

"Wow, I'm so humbled and proud to be ranked in the top 10 Idaho Private 100 companies. Being surrounded by giant companies such as Simplot, Winco, and Jacksons, to name just a few, I'm in awe," said Corey Barton, President/Owner of CBH Homes. "It takes a village. To our community, trades, homeowners, and the CBH team - thank you."

This Idaho based, local company is excited to do more and give more than ever to their homeowners and community in the coming years.

About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 29 years, and for 18 of those, CBH Homes is Idaho's #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #36 in the nation and proudly working with over 22,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

