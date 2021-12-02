JLL arranges $690M financing for 44-property industrial portfolio

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL announced today that its Capital Markets group has arranged a $690 million financing for a portfolio of 44 net-leased industrial, office and data center properties totaling 6.85 million square feet in high-growth markets across the United States.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT), to place the two-year, floating-rate, non-recourse loan with Wells Fargo Bank. The financing comprises a term loan and a revolving credit facility. Additionally, the New York Agency of Singapore-based United Overseas Bank (UOB) joined the financing, committing half of the arranged capital post-closing.

The portfolio consists of single- and multi-tenant mission-critical assets with diverse functions that include warehouse, bulk warehouse, light industrial, office, laboratory, truck terminal, data center and raw land. With an average age of 17 years, the properties feature an average clear height of 28 feet, 87 suites and 1,148 dock doors. It is more than 80% leased to industry-leading tenants with a proven history of significant tenant investment and that represent a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, web services, pharmaceuticals and logistics.

Situated on a total of nearly 611 acres, the portfolio properties are in 10 states in high-growth, highly connected markets such as Raleigh-Durham and Greensboro, North Carolina; Boston, Massachusetts; El Paso, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

JLL's Capital Markets debt advisory team representing the borrower was led by Executive Managing Director Trey Morsbach, Managing Director Michael Cosby and Analysts Bo Beidleman and Ryan Pollack.

