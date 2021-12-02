Dovetail's HR Service Delivery Applications Ranked 1st by Leading HR Industry Survey

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dovetail , a global leader in HR Service Delivery applications, was ranked #1 for HR Service Delivery applications in the Sapient Insights 2021-2022 HR Systems Survey Research, 24th Annual Edition, released last month. This year has seen Dovetail leap-frog companies such as Workday, ServiceNow, Oracle, and Salesforce, in User Experience and Vendor Satisfaction to move to the top spot.

Sapient Insights 2021-2022 HR Systems Survey Research, 24th Annual Edition

According to the Sapient report, "Dovetail experienced considerably increased ratings last year, most likely due to substantial investments in its user experience and analytics capabilities in 2019."

"This is a proud moment for everyone at Dovetail, following a 3-year journey to re-organize our people, products, and processes, centered around our HR customers and their workforce experience with the Dovetail applications" said Kane Frisby, Dovetail COO.

"This honor underscores our continued commitments to the Dovetail customers and the HR marketplace," said Stephen Lynn, Dovetail CEO. "Furthermore, the fact that this ranking was based on customer feedback makes it that much more satisfying as the customer voice is the most important."

The Sapient Insights' 2021-2022 Annual HR Systems Survey Research, 24th Edition, contains nearly 200 pages and 150 figures of the latest HR technology industry data and insights for consumers, HR and business leaders, end-users, and solution providers. The survey was conducted between May 2021 and July 2021, covering over 2,100 unique organizations across 52 countries, representing a total workforce of 33 million employees and contingent workers. 35% of the surveyed organizations had a global presence.

About Dovetail

Dovetail Software provides an HR Service Delivery Experience that includes HR Case Management, Employee Portal, HR Knowledge Management and Reporting & Analytics that enables HR to achieve excellence in HR Service Delivery and meets the needs of a modern HR team. These needs include enhancing the Employee Experience and improving HR Experience of delivering HR services.

About Sapient Insights Group

Sapient Insights Group is a research and advisory firm that focuses on equipping clients with critical data and business insights to drive enterprise-wide people and financial outcomes in their HR performance, change management, DEI, and technology transformation programs.

Dovetail HR Service Delivery

