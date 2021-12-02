Delta Has Been Selected Among the Best Taiwan Global Brands for 11 Consecutive Years

TAIPEI, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of the 2021 Best Taiwan Global Brands survey are announced today (December 2, 2021). Delta is selected among the Best Taiwan Global Brands for 11 consecutive years. In 2021, Delta's brand value jumped again by 19% to reach the amount of USD 395 million compared to 2020. It has not only increased for nine consecutive years but also grown at a double-digit rate for the past three years. The Best Global Taiwan Brands is organized by the Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs, and executed by Interbrand, an international brand valuation institution.

Ms. Shan-Shan Guo, Chief Brand Officer of Delta, stated, "2021 is Delta's 50th anniversary. We will continue to innovate, conserve energy, and protect the environment, while moving toward a sustainable brand under the vision of "Influencing 50, Embracing 50". As Delta has transformed from a component supplier to a provider of system integration solutions successfully, we have become the world's leading industrial brand over the past 50 years. It is a great honor that our brand value has grown steadily. In recent years, Delta has gradually expanded into commercial applications and developed EV powertrain solutions, automotive power electronics products, and charging equipment for electric vehicles with our core power electronics technology. Meanwhile, we adopt Internet of Things (IoT) technology to develop solutions to smart and healthy buildings and energy infrastructure to create a sustainable smart city. Due to the new lifestyles in the global post-pandemic era, the ever-increasing digital services has led to a strong demand for telecommunications equipment and data centers. As a leading supplier of telecommunications power supplies, Delta will provide green data centers and energy-efficient solutions in alignment with the 5G trends. We look forward to collaborating with partners in various fields to usher in the next 50 years with our energy-efficient technologies developed and refined for half a century."

Committed to fulfilling our business mission of "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow", we have incorporated the environment, social, and governance (ESG) aspects in our business operations with the aim of moving toward a sustainable brand. Recently, Delta has been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) again, and has been selected among the DJSI World for 11 consecutive years and the DJSI-Emerging Markets for nine consecutive years with the highest overall score in the global electronic equipment industry. In 2017, Delta set a science-based target (SBT) to reduce carbon intensity by 56.6% by 2025. With the three major approaches adopted, namely voluntary energy conservation and carbon reduction, in-house solar power generation, and purchase of green power or renewable energy certificates, we have far exceeded the annual SBT for three consecutive years, and the carbon intensity had been reduced by 55% in 2020. Based on the experience and achievement of the carbon reduction SBT, Delta is further committed to the RE100 initiative to achieve 100% renewable electricity and carbon neutrality by 2030. Meanwhile, we joined the Race to Zero initiative and set a net zero target in alignment with the 1.5°C pathway. Delta will continue to be devoted to innovation and energy conservation, while realizing our zero-carbon vision by introducing an internal carbon pricing mechanism and taking other actions actively.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 11 consecutive years. In 2020, Delta was also recognized by CDP with two "A" leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

View original content:

SOURCE Delta Electronics