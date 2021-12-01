RegShield Registration Protection Now Available to USA Triathlon-Owned Event Participants

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protecht, Inc. announced today its partnership with USA Triathlon, which affords USA Triathlon members the opportunity to get their registration fee reimbursed, should they be unable to participate in a USA Triathlon-owned event due to covered circumstances. The athletes can elect to protect their registration fee via Protecht's proprietary RegShield offering at check-out. The secure, user-friendly option is available as an easy, one-click selection during registration of all USA Triathlon-owned events.

"Many of us at Protecht are triathletes ourselves, and we are proud to offer USA Triathlon members some added comfort with our RegShield product. The pandemic invaded everyone's lives with a thick layer of emotional and physical stress," said Protecht CEO Bryan Derbyshire. "Whether they have their eyes on a coveted prize and want to compete at a high level or simply have a goal to challenge themselves for a PR, it's beyond refreshing to see athletes eager to return to their endurance discipline of choice. Multisport athletes are dedicated to family, work, and training, all of which command an incredible amount of time and energy. RegShield is available so these rockstars can sign up for events again without worry of "what if" scenarios and instead focus on daily life victories leading up to race day."

RegShield's registration protection helps alleviate financial risk should registrants be unable to attend events due to host of covered reasons including illness, injury or layoff to the participant or immediate family member, active military duty, vehicle breakdown or accident, severe weather conditions, and jury duty.

"At USA Triathlon, it's our mission to collaborate with partners who contribute to our members' overall experience, help our athletes maximize their potential and play a role in ensuring their race-day experience is unmatched," said Brian D'Amico, USA Triathlon Director of Events and Programs. "Protecht's RegShield product supports our athletes by protecting their financial investment in one of their most important life passions."

Protecht, Inc.'s family of companies leverages disruptive technologies to provide a robust economic infrastructure and lend peace of mind for businesses, promoters and consumers. Their industry-leading, proprietary live event technology and consumer-facing suite of protection products support its B2B partners and offer ticketing platforms control over inventory, real-time data reporting, additional lines of revenue, and fraud prevention tools, as well as fan and participant engagement through enhancements such as improved checkout flow and upgraded security. Protecht's RegShield widget integrates into leading registration platforms to offer registration purchase protection throughout the active event space. This cost-effective insurance product affords participants protection from a slew of unforeseen circumstances. For more information: protecht.com

USA Triathlon is proud to serve as the National Governing Body for triathlon, as well as duathlon, aquathlon, aquabike, winter triathlon, off-road triathlon, paratriathlon, and indoor and virtual multisport events in the United States. Founded in 1982, USA Triathlon sanctions more than 4,000 events and connects with more than 400,000 members each year, making it the largest multisport organization in the world. In addition to its work at the grassroots level with athletes, coaches, and race directors – as well as the USA Triathlon Foundation – USA Triathlon provides leadership and support to elite athletes competing at international events, including World Triathlon Championships, Pan American Games and the Olympic and Paralympic Games. USA Triathlon is a proud member of World Triathlon and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC). For more information: usatriathlon.org

