RCI Announces 24th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced today it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per common share for the Fiscal 2022 first quarter ending December 31, 2021.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.)

The 1Q22 dividend is payable December 29, 2021, to holders of record December 15, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 14, 2021.

This marks RCI's 24th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

