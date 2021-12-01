Postal Service Closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Office locations nationwide will be closed on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, and New Year's Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

All Post Office locations will be open, and regular mail delivery will resume, on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, and Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Some Post Office locations may have extended hours leading up to the holidays, while others may have limited hours on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24. There are currently no plans for limited hours on New Year's Eve, Friday, Dec. 31. Customers are advised to always check with their local Post Office for hours of operation.

Blue collection boxes with final collection times before noon will not be affected by an early closing Dec. 24.

If a box has a final collection time after noon, its mail may be picked up earlier. For mail pickup on Dec. 24, customers are asked to either put their mail into blue collection boxes by noon regardless of the final collection times posted on the box, or take their items to one of our more than 34,000 Post Office locations.

Customers who are unable to mail items before the scheduled collection box pickup times on Dec. 24 should visit the online Postal Locator tool at tools.usps.com to find Post Office locations that may be open late.

As a reminder, blue collection boxes are not serviced on Sundays.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

