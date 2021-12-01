Motosumo ramps up offering to become the global leader in live streaming cycling classes.

Motosumo App is Revolutionizing Indoor Cycling by Offering a More Accessible Price, Enlisting World Class Instructors, and Hosting More Live Streaming Cycling Classes than Any Other Fitness Service of its Kind

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motosumo, the streaming app platform that is revolutionizing the indoor cycling category by offering classes on any stationary bike, today announced a significant expansion of its live class schedule, becoming the global leader of live, cycling fitness classes at a widely accessible price point. Motosumo now offers a truly live class experience – without streaming delays – and is the only mobile app in the world that can accurately and effectively utilize smartphone motion sensors to generate live fitness metrics during a workout on any stationary bike.

"We founded Motosumo to revolutionize the indoor cycling category and to open access to anyone who wants to participate in the connected fitness space at a lower price point, on any stationary bike of their choice. Motosumo is now the global leader in live cycling classes, offering our members the best live experience in the category just in time for a New Year of resolutions and fitness goals," said Motosumo Co-founder and CEO Kresten Juel Jensen.

After launching its home training app that attracted tens of thousands of users last year, Motosumo has quickly gained recognition as a change-agent in the indoor cycling industry, offering an affordable price point for membership, a dynamic and interactive class experience, and a service that can be used anywhere, 100 percent independent of any branded equipment – all that is needed is a stationary bike, membership with Motosumo, and a phone to join a class.

This month, Motosumo is increasing its live classes to more than 200 per month and will ramp up to more than 300 per month by January to host more connected live cycling classes than any other fitness app at the lowest price point. Additionally, Motosumo is a truly open platform that is hardware independent – a major differentiator from others in the indoor cycling and fitness space.

"Our members rave about the live class experience on Motosumo. Our expert instructors have created a live experience that supports your mood and mental well-being as well as your fitness goals. Motosumo classes are fun, interactive, and designed to engage a global community of our members. Our global community of members is so close that they have created a community on Facebook dedicated to Motosumo" said Juel Jensen. "With our expanded live class offering, whatever time zone you're in, as a member of Motosumo, there's a good chance an instructor will be there, live, to welcome you when you log in."

The highly rated Motosumo class experience features interactive games with live fitness metrics, global community interaction, and expert support. Motosumo has less than a one second streaming delay, one of the only apps in the world with this distinction, resulting in members raving about the live classes and rating live classes on the app with 4.88 out of 5 stars, according to in-app member data.

Additionally, Motosumo reports its members train on average 10 times or more per month with the app, and more than 60 percent of members plan to use the app primarily from their home, enjoying the comfort and flexibility that Motosumo offers.

"Nothing beats the experience of a live Motosumo class. The interaction, the feedback, the games, are all things that create a real community feeling. I enjoy the instructors and the engagement I feel with others in the class. I was hooked after three classes and it has helped me create and stay on my fitness routine," said Shannon Lisa Gattrell-Gauthier, a Motosumo member and avid user of the platform since June.

Monthly subscriptions cost just $12.99 and Motosumo offers a free seven-day trial for new users. Motosumo is available on the Apple App and Google Play stores and via Motosumo.com.

About Motosumo

Motosumo empowers its members to lead happier and healthier lives with interactive, instructor-driven, community-based cycling workouts that members can enjoy anywhere. Motosumo was founded in 2015 by a Denmark-based team of engineers, astrophysicists, and one elite athlete. They created the first and, to-date, the only app in the world that uses smartphone motion sensors to generate live fitness metrics such as cadence and distance, on any stationary bike, 100 percent independent of any branded equipment. Trusted by gyms and top cycling studios around the world, Motosumo built a following of tens of thousands of users before launching a platform for the anywhere user in 2020. With Motosumo's unique offering, members can enjoy a fully interactive at-home fitness experience with a global team of instructors. The service will offer more than 300 live classes a month by January 2022, becoming a global leader in live virtual cycling classes. To turn any bike into a world-class workout experience and start a path toward a happier and healthier you, visit www.motosumo.com

