Chronwell Partners with One GI to Bring Digital Therapeutics to Specialty Groups

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChronWell, a digital health and technology-enabled remote care management company, has announced it has entered into a partnership with the gastroenterology platform One GI. Through the partnership, One GI will deploy ChronWell's LIVErHEALTHY™, Therapeutic Weight Management, and Digital Health products. The resulting wider availability of these products will result in improved outcomes, patient satisfaction, and greater economic efficiencies and growth.

One GI, formed in Tennessee with GastroOne, the largest gastroenterology practice in the Memphis area, and backed by Webster Equity Partners, chose ChronWell from a field of several providers. Chrowell was ultimately selected due to a strategic focus on GI conditions, technology capabilities, and the company's financial stability.

"We are excited to partner with one of the largest and fastest-growing private equity-backed GI platforms to bring digital therapeutics to a larger base of providers and patients," said Joe Rubinsztain, MD, CEO and Co-Founder of Chronwell. "One GI values outcomes and has a clear need for scale, a perfect fit to our culture and products."

"Adding ChronWell's services to the One GI platform significantly enhances our ability to serve our patients and deliver value," said Robbie Allen, One GI's CEO. "ChronWell provides us with the tools we need to extend digital therapeutics and fuel the health of our patients and the growth of our platform."

"We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with ChronWell," said David Bridgers M.D., who leads One GI's Clinical innovation in chronic care management. "We wanted a technology partner that shares our philosophy of world-class GI healthcare. In addition, our partnership further increases our footprint and puts us at the forefront of the future of healthcare."

About ChronWell

ChronWell improves outcomes and reduces the cost of healthcare by offering a digital health platform with remote care coordination services for targeted populations. ChronWell is redefining how value-based care is delivered to patients by pairing highly skilled care teams with advanced digital technologies. ChronWell aims to improve patients' lives beyond the walls of the physician's office and minimize the impact of chronic conditions on patients, providers, employers and insurers. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit chronwell.com

About One GI

One GI is a gastroenterology management services organization that partners with GI physicians to help them manage, optimize, and grow their practices. One GI provides critical business services to physicians so they can focus on what they do best: providing excellent care to patients. For additional information on One GI, please follow us on Linkedin or visit www.One GI.com.

