CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software, the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market leader, is pleased to announce its acquisition of the innovative end-to-end retail planning solution provider, Armonica Retail.

Centric Software® Acquires Armonica Retail

The combination of Armonica and Centric together will allow unprecedented product, store and channel orchestration

Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Armonica was founded in 2018 in Milan, Italy by two of the world's leading retail planning solution experts, Simone Pozzi and Riccardo Proni. For over twenty years, Pozzi and Proni have worked with many global fashion retail leaders all over the world.

Armonica Planning is an innovative cloud-native solution embedded with omnichannel retail planning best-practices. It is easy-to-use and configure while also being flexible and fast to implement. An end-to-end solution, Armonica Planning covers merchandise financial planning, range planning, assortment planning and buying, store allocation and replenishment, forecasting and vendor replenishment as well as wholesale planning and forecasting.

Armonica Planning complements the family of Centric products including Centric PLM and the Centric Visual Innovation Platform (VIP), Centric's suite of digital boards.

Enabling companies to orchestrate an integrated process from planning to development to delivery to omni-channel sales, Armonica and Centric will deliver digital transformation that provides users enormous potential value via the ability to plan, visualize and execute business based on real-time plan vs actual feedback throughout the entire product lifecycle.

Visual and analytical decision-making, both pre- and in-season, brings unprecedented agility needed to maximize omni-channel business performance, product sell-through and speed to market.

"The combination of Armonica and Centric together will allow unprecedented product, store and channel orchestration for even the most complex product lifecycles," explains Riccardo Proni, CTO of Armonica. "A high degree of configurability and flexibility are needed to satisfy today's omni-channel consumer. Armonica and Centric were both created to surpass the limitations of past systems."

"We enter a new phase as part of Centric Software, the PLM market leader, and now we can help our customers implement an unprecedented level of speed, from design to consumer," says Simone Pozzi, CEO of Armonica. "We are delighted that Centric recognizes Armonica's unique value proposition and we look forward to working together to drive the industry toward greater customer-focus, efficiency and profitability."

"We are thrilled to welcome Armonica into the Centric family," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Armonica's cutting-edge retail planning solution, coupled with Centric PLM and backed by deep retail expertise, will be an invaluable asset to fashion, luxury, outdoor and other consumer goods companies, offering them unparalleled visibility and decision-making abilities across multiple levels of planning and execution."

