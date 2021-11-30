Amyris Consumer Brands Deliver Record Black Friday Week

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS) ("Amyris"), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ operating platform, today announced strong year-over-year consumer sales performance during this year's Black Friday sales week.

Consumer sales for Black Friday week exceeded $10 million, more than doubling last year's performance and representing the best week of Amyris consumer sales on record. With a record 791,000 consumer visits to Amyris' direct-to-consumer websites during the week, approximately 50% of consumer sales came from online channels.

"All our consumer brands and channels demonstrated a very strong performance during Black Friday sales week, setting new consumer sales records for orders shipped and new consumers coming to our brands," commented John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amyris. "With advance holiday season planning and solid execution, we have been able to work through the supply chain challenges thus far this quarter and meet strong demand for our consumer products. In addition to solid sales performance from our core business, we are focused on the successful completion of human trials in South Africa so that we can move to regulatory approval and commercialization of our COVID-19 RNA vaccine and help provide a solution to parts of the world that have not had access to a COVID-19 vaccine."

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a leading synthetic biotechnology company, transitioning the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets to sustainable ingredients through fermentation and the company's proprietary Lab-to-Market™ operating platform. This Amyris platform leverages state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence, enabling the company to rapidly bring new innovation to market at commercial scale. Amyris ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris also owns and operates a family of consumer brands that is constantly evolving to meet the growing demand for sustainable, effective and accessible products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding 2021 fourth quarter consumer sales revenue and the potential completion of human trials, regulatory approval and commercialization of Amyris' COVID-19 RNA vaccine to provide a solution to parts of the world that have limited access to a vaccine. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris' liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, approval, production and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris' reliance on third parties (including in the supply chain), and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

