Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Launches Year-End Fundraising Campaign

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) has launched a year-end fundraising campaign in an effort to further the organization's mission of using the media to create positive change while supporting educational programs and scholarships that benefit students of the media and allied fields. The campaign, which is asking for tax-deductible donations to support the future of women in media, will continue through the end of the year.

"The Alliance for Women in Media is closing out its 70th anniversary celebration and we ask for gift to continue recognizing, educating and connecting women in media for another 70 years. Individuals and companies can help us do that by donating to the Foundation," said Becky Brooks, President of AWM/F. "We still have work to do."

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has recognized the importance of supporting education and opportunity since its inception. In 1960, the Alliance for Women in Media formed an educational foundation – the first of its kind established by any professional broadcasting organization.

Your donation will help AWMF to continue:

About the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation: In 1960, the Alliance for Women in Media became the first professional broadcasting organization to establish an educational foundation. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television) supports and promotes educational programs, charitable activities, public service campaigns and scholarships to benefit the public, the electronic media and allied fields. The Foundation also produces nationally acclaimed recognition programs, including the Gracie Awards®, honoring exemplary programming created by, for or about women and individual achievement. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, educational organization. For the latest news on the Gracies, follow The Gracies on Twitter and Facebook. For more information about the Gracie Awards and to submit your entries, please visit www.allwomeninmedia.org/gracies.

