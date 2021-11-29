North Star Senior Advisors 2021 Excellence Award Presented to Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living is proud to announce that the North Star Senior Advisors 2021 Excellence Award has been presented to Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in Winter Park, Florida.

Ignacio Quinones, owner and president of North Star Senior Advisors, presents the 2021 Excellence Award to Brittney Fielden, Community Relations Director, honoring Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care for outstanding service and quality.

Watercrest Winter Park was honored due to their outstanding communication, quality care, and overall positive feedback from North Star clients who have become residents of Watercrest Winter Park, according to Ignacio Quinones, owner of North Star Senior Advisors. Established in 2014, North Star Senior Advisors provides support and guidance for the transition to senior living, providing an overview of senior living communities throughout central Florida.

Watercrest Winter Park is a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. Ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway, the community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"Watercrest Winter Park is honored to accept the 2021 Excellence Award from North Star Senior Advisors," says Brittney Fielden, Community Relations Director of Watercrest Winter Park. "We look forward to continuing to work together to serve seniors in the Central Florida area!"

Watercrest Winter Park is the second development project partnered between Watercrest and Titan Development. Their first project, Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care welcomed residents in 2019 in Columbia, SC. For more information on Watercrest Winter Park, please contact MaryAnn Howell, Executive Director at 321-304-4898.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com

