Wow Wow Classic Waffles Launches Online Auction Of Rare NASCAR And Motocross Race Memorabilia To Benefit Feeding America®

Waffle Brand Brings Together Stewart-Haas Racing And The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing Team To Help Fight Hunger And Give Fans The Chance To Win Exciting Collectibles and Experiences

CARSON CITY, Nev., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off the holiday giving season and support the important work Feeding America® is doing to fight hunger, Wow Wow Classic Waffles – a Marson Foods brand, and their committed team of sponsored partners, including Stewart-Haas Racing, which races the #41 Ford Mustang driven by NASCAR Cup Series driver Cole Custer, and the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing Team, are helping make holiday wishes come true for millions of people facing hunger right here in the U.S. An eBay online auction is now live Friday, November 26 – December 6 at www.wowwowauction.com, giving fans a once in a lifetime opportunity to bid on authentic race day memorabilia, with all proceeds benefitting Feeding America.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Cole Custer displays auction items from the Stewart-Haas Racing team

Fans can bid on one-of-a-kind items, with every dollar raised providing at least 10 meals* to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization with 200 local food banks and 60,000 pantries and meal programs serving every community. The auction is being produced on eBay by Auction Cause, an online agency specializing in high-profile campaigns for brands, celebrities and nonprofits.

The Stewart-Haas Racing team is auctioning:

2021 Ford Mustang NASCAR raced car, which hit the track at the Kansas Speedway on May 2 and October 24

Cole Custer race-worn Wow Wow Classic Waffles fire suit

Cole Custer race-worn Wow Wow Classic Waffles helmet, shoes, and gloves

Cole Custer autographed race car sheet metal and tire

Race Day Experience to a 2022 NASCAR Cup race of fans choice

The Troy Lee Designs GasGas Racing team is auctioning:

Three sets of autographed helmets and jerseys (set is one of each) worn at the Highpoint National Race on June 17, 2022

2022 Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team intro and media launch event, including a meet and greet with all three Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Riders on December 16, 2022

An original painting from Troy Lee

Wow Wow Classic Waffles auction details:

Auction runs Friday, November 26 at 5:00 pm PT through Monday, December 6 at 5:00 pm PT

All items will start at $1 ; the 2021 Ford Mustang starts at $9,000

All proceeds from the winning bids will benefit Feeding America

The eBay online auction is part of Wow Wow Classic Waffles' multi-year partnership with Feeding America to donate individually packaged Wow Wow Classic Waffles to food banks around the country, in addition to a $1 million gift that will help provide 10 million meals* over the next three years.

*$1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

