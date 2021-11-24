Welcome to 2021 China Sports Culture Expo & China Sports Tourism Expo in Guangzhou on Nov. 26-28

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 is a great year for sports where the Olympic Games, the European Championship, the Copa América, the National Games of the People's Republic of China have staged in turn, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, which has attracted worldwide attention, is beginning to count down, and the China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo (hereinafter referred to as the "CSCTE") with many years of history is about to come as scheduled. The conference is organized by Asia Data Group.

Themed by "New Mission, New Journey, Shared Dream", the CSCTE 2021 will be held in Guangzhou, a famous sports city in China, from November 26 to 28. It will be an annual sports festival attracting global attention opened in Guangzhou.

Follow us to "preview" CSCTE 2021 if you want to experience the splendor of Chinese sports since the founding of the CPC, relive the heroic deeds of Olympic athletes, witness the determination and pace of the Chinese nation to become a sports power, embrace the national pride brought by sports and absorb the powerful positive energy created by sports!

Experience the Splendor of Chinese Sports over the Century and Build up National Self-confidence

It is reported that the CSCTE this year consists of four major parts: a series of forums, exhibitions, supporting activities, and business docking. Based on the national strategy of a sports power, it has set up five major exhibition areas: Sports Culture and Sports Tourism Zone, Domestic Sports Culture and Tourism Zone, International Zone and Country Pavilions, Sports Brands Zone, and Smart Sports Zone, with the purpose of comprehensively improving the quality of sports development and the mission of leading positive sports culture.

In the Sports Culture and Sports Tourism Zone, we can see the protection and promotion of China's sports intangible cultural heritage, traditional Chinese sports culture, sports culture and creativity, sports painting and calligraphy exhibition, sports film and television sharing, achievements in Tokyo Olympics, and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, among others. It fully demonstrates the achievements of China's sports development in the past 100 years since the founding of the CPC, as well as the historical progress and glorious achievements of sports that echo with the histories of the CPC and the country, allowing visitors to better understand the grand pattern of sports in the new era emphasized by General Secretary Xi Jinping that "to accelerate the construction of a sports power, we must know the position that the dream of a sports power is closely related to the Chinese dream, and integrate sports into the overall pattern of realizing the 'two centenary' goals".

This year, the Sports Culture Development Center of General Administration of Sport of China, together with the Wushu Administrative Center of the General Administration of Sport of China and the Chinese Xiangqi Association, created a Traditional Chinese Sports Culture Zonefocusing on Chinese chess and Wushu, offering an atmosphere that is both mentally and physically trained, dynamic and static. In addition to the exhibition, the audience will also be able to participate in many activities such as the traditional Chinese Wushu arena contest, "short weapon" exhibition and performance, live chess, chess fan interaction and art gatherings.

Meanwhile, dozens of unique ethnic sports events, including Shaolin Wushu, Fushan Boxing of Shanxi, Wing Chun of Fujian, Tibetan Traditional Equestrianism, Dragon Boat, Bingcuqiu (ice ball) of Beijing, Nanfeng Nuo Dance of Jiangxi and Linzi Cuju (kickball) of Shandong will break through the limitations of time and space, and be presented to each audience in a modern way of traditional display combined with multimedia. It is believed that by then we all will be immersed in the unique charm of traditional Chinese sports culture, once again embrace the broad and profound Chinese culture from the perspective of sports, and strengthen our confidence and conviction in realizing the dream of a sports power and the great Chinese Dream.

Relive the Glory in the Tokyo Olympics and Welcome the Coming Winter Olympics

In 1932, Liu Changchun, the first Chinese Olympian, despite the turbulence, resolutely went to the United States to participate in the Olympics, just wishing to gain China recognition on the world stage. 52 years later, in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, Xu Haifeng won the 60-round men's pistol slow-fire champion, and China finally had its first Olympic gold medal. In the Tokyo Olympics this summer, Chinese athletes won 38 gold, 32 silver, 18 bronze, ranking second for a total of 88 medals, which has once again impressed the world with the strength, speed and elegance of China.

There are also special sections related to the Olympics in China in the Sports Culture and Sports Tourism Zone of the CSCTE, which exhibit the torch relay of the Tokyo Olympics, the equipment of the Chinese sports delegation, and the gold medal athletes' signature clothing and equipment to highlight the powerful spiritual strength provided by sports for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in the new era. There will also be famous Olympians at the opening ceremonies and related events of the CSCTE. Stay tuned to know who they are.

Of course, as the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics approaches, the CSCTE will certainly be featured with Winter Olympics elements. There will be both brainstorming Q&A about the Winter Olympics and unique "Ice & Snow" Feihualing (word games), where the audience can explore the Chinese connotations of the Winter Olympics culture in various activities.

Nowadays, we no longer need gold medals to prove that China is a sports power, but every time we win, every time the five-star red flag is raised, we will still be excited. Let us relive every inspiring Olympic moment in the history of Chinese sports at the CSCTE and feel the pride of being a Chinese.

Let Sports Go Deep into Life to Win the Future with Health

It is well said that sports is one of the industries that can best reflect the self-confidence of a country. In addition to professional competitive sports, the deep integration of sports culture with the tourism industry, leisure industry and even trend culture reflects the people's continuous pursuit of a healthy and high-quality life. Only in a peaceful, prosperous and positive social environment can people have such high-level needs.

In the Domestic Sports Culture and Tourism Zone of the CSCTE this year, the audience will see numerous displays of sports tourism, sports leisure, sports events and stadium resources across the country and even around the world. In addition to the "regular" content such as diving in Hainan, skiing in the Northeast, and participating in a marathon, new interesting options including going sea fishing at Changshan Archipelagos in Dalian, enjoying the beautiful scenery of Buyun Valley in a motorhome, venturing the Shennongjia Savage Pentathlon outdoor experience route, walking along the new Long March red sports travel path and watching a world-class tennis match, will also be added to the sports and leisure packages.

In the meantime, countries like Nepal, Argentina and Netherlands as well as overseas manufacturers such as Ice-World International, Italian Excellencies, will also showcase and promote their sports resources and featured products, and share the latest business opportunities in the international sports industry with all walks of life.

With the proposal and implementation of the national fitness strategy goal, the enthusiasm for fitness has been greatly increased and the people have a strong demand for sports services, sports public service facilities and sports goods. In modern society, people are more and more "picky" about the quality of sports services, the intelligence and innovation of sports facilities and products. This year, the CSCTE have Sports Brands Zone and Smart Sports Zone, which will fully display the new achievements made in the development of China's sports industry in the new era.

The 5th-generation Double Fish Super Table Tennis Robot, with intelligent settings for multiple training models, can not only simulate real players, but also provide high-intensity training close to actual combat. The new intelligent dynamic boxing system integrates fitness, entertainment and catharsis, making it easier to practice with more fun. Technology + operation of artificial grass, smart venue seats and smart venues not only show technologies but also give an unprecedented new experience. Good Family Outdoor Smart Gym can effectively target users with different needs, provide personalized fitness programs and guidance and further improve people's health. The national fitness service platform represented by "Quntitong" will fully demonstrate how smart sports can make sports more convenient for people.

In short, the CSCTE 2021 will present the audience with the infinite possibilities in the deep integration of sports, tourism and daily life.

Sports are not only about athletics and competitions, but also about physical fitness, soul purification and faith keeping. It has the power to change the world. On November 26-28, 2021, let us gather at the CSCTE to embrace the positive energy that the Chinese sports bring to the world and to all of us.

