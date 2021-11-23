Customer Base in Latin America Grows by 45% since the beginning of 2020

One Of The Top 10 Telco Companies In The Americas Signs Multi-million-dollar Contract With Darktrace

CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, today announced that one of the top ten telecommunications companies in the Americas has signed a multi-million-dollar contract to adopt Cyber AI technology as its Latin American business continues to expand.

The telco giant selected solutions across Darktrace's detect, investigate and respond product families, including its 'autonomous response' product, Darktrace Antigena, joining a growing number of customers in Latin America adopting Darktrace's AI-driven approach to cyber defence. These include GMX Seguros, Totalsec, Superintendencia Nacional de Aduanas y de Administración Tributaria (SUNAT), Orbia, Hospital Albert Einstein, and Grupo Energía Bogotá.

"We are very pleased to welcome major new customers in Latin America and expand our presence in the region, with Darktrace teams growing in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia," said Poppy Gustafsson OBE, CEO of Darktrace. "Our Self-Learning AI is a unique ally to organizations because it allows them to quickly halt escalating cyber-threats across the digital infrastructure, without disrupting normal business operations."

Darktrace also continues to expand its partnerships in Latin America, with partners including AGT Networks, Neosecure, Datawarden, iSecurityQA, and Mainsoft.

About Darktrace

Darktrace (DARK:L), a global leader in cyber security AI, delivers world-class technology that protects close to 6,000 customers worldwide from advanced threats, including ransomware and cloud and SaaS attacks. Darktrace's fundamentally different approach applies Self-Learning AI to enable machines to understand the business in order to autonomously defend it. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the Group has 1,600 employees and over 30 offices worldwide. Darktrace was named one of TIME magazine's 'Most Influential Companies' for 2021.

