Norfolk Southern to present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2021

ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark R. George, and Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Alan H. Shaw, will make a presentation at:

Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast URL: https://wsw.com/webcast/stph32/nsc/1677456

The presentation will be posted at www.nscorp.com in the Investors section.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

