InventHelp Invention Develops Braid Bracelet (HLW-2338)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I get my hair styled in braids frequently and watch social media videos on this subject," said an inventor from Miami Gardens, Fla. "This inspired me to develop a convenient means to house hair grease or gel."

She developed the patent-pending GRIP N DIP to provide a convenient, practical and easy to position means to store hair care products when braiding hair. It could save valuable time by keeping the hair gel or grease readily accessible without contaminating the container in use. This may allow hair stylists to style more customers in less time for increased tips. Additionally, this invention may eliminate placing hairstyling products on the hand which may cause irritation. It may also save money when buying supplies as they will last longer when being stored in the containers.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

