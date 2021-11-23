GTRACING announces partnership with Manchester City

Manchester City has today announced a new partnership with GTRACING, a leading brand of gaming chairs

SHANGHAI, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manchester City has announced a new partnership with one of the leading brands of gaming chairs, GTRACING.

The partnership will see GTRACING become the Official Gaming Chair Partner of Manchester City's esports operation and players.

Founded in 2011, GTRACING specialises in producing ergonomically designed gaming chairs that offer support and comfort to millions of gamers all over the world, allowing them to reach their full playing potential.

Manchester City's esports players and GTRACING will collaborate on various content and fan engagement activations throughout the partnership, in addition to the brand featuring across a number of Club digital assets. The parties will also release a line of co-branded gaming chairs.

Gavin Johnson, City Football Group's Media Director, said: "We're delighted to welcome GTRACING as a partner of Manchester City Football Club's Esports team today. As a Club, we are dedicated to providing authentic esports experiences for our fans and I am pleased that GTRACING will be joining us on this journey as we continue to find new ways to engage with our fans within this space."

GTRACING founder Aaron Wu said: "The integration of traditional sports and esports is the inevitable development of the times, and it is also the core growth project of GTRACING. We are very glad to be able to provide fans with a unique competitive experience through this innovative partnership with Manchester City. Gaming chairs are very important to the esports experience. GTRACING will be committed to focusing on optimizing product innovation to fully meet user needs."

For more information, please visit www.gtracing.com

