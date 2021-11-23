Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces Merck Opt-In of TriNKET™ Immunotherapy Candidate for Patients with Solid Tumors

Merck executes option to license its second immunotherapy candidate from the companies' 2018 collaboration for solid tumor targets.

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dragonfly"), today announced that Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, has licensed its second TriNKET™ immunotherapy candidate from Dragonfly. Merck licensed its first TriNKET™ immunotherapy candidate from Dragonfly in November 2020. Merck and Dragonfly's collaboration, initially focused on a number of solid tumor targets, began in October 2018. The companies expanded their collaboration last year with a multi-target agreement to develop and commercialize additional natural killer ("NK") cell engager immunotherapies in oncology, infectious disease and immune disorders.

Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.

"Merck is a powerful world leader in drug development across a wide number of therapeutic areas and continues to be a strong scientific collaborator," said Bill Haney, co-founder and CEO of Dragonfly Therapeutics. "We are delighted that Merck has now exercised its option for this second immunotherapy candidate from our initial collaboration, and excited by the progress we are making together on bringing Dragonfly's TriNKET technology to targets across a broader set of diseases."

Under the agreement Merck has exercised its option to license exclusive worldwide intellectual property rights on its second immunotherapy candidate developed using the TriNKET™ technology platform and Dragonfly has received an undisclosed payment associated with this milestone.

About Dragonfly

Dragonfly Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel bispecific antibody technology to harness the body's innate immune system to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Dragonfly has a deep pipeline of wholly owned preclinical candidates discovered using its proprietary platform that are progressing toward the clinic, as well as productive collaborations with Merck, Abbvie and Bristol Myers Squibb in a broad range of disease areas.

For more information visit:

www.dragonflytx.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dragonfly-therapeutics-inc./

https://twitter.com/dragonflytx

DRAGONFLY MEDIA CONTACT:

Anne E. Deconinck | anne@dragonflytx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.