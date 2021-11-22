Neiman Marcus Group Announces Key Executive Appointments to Execute Growth Roadmap and Culture Work

DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group ("NMG" or the "Company") has reimagined the pillars of its culture to reflect a more modern growth mindset, infusing in its Environmental Social Governance (ESG) and Belonging work. To support these initiatives, NMG is announcing three executive appointments and role expansions to support the integrated luxury retailer's continued transformation.

Tiffin Jernstedt, Senior Vice President, Chief Communications Officer

"Finding and developing key talent at NMG is critical to support our growth," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. "Having the right leaders in place to lead the strategy, provide governance over our culture, and amplify all of this great work through communications will ensure our organization continues to strategically transform for the better, the NMG|Way, to deliver profitable and sustainable growth."

Natalie Lockhart has been named Senior Vice President, Strategy & Execution, responsible for coordinating all aspects of the luxury retailer's growth roadmap. In this role, Lockhart now serves as a member of NMG's Group Leadership Team and leads the newly created Growth Execution Office, which coordinates the strategy and execution of the program and initiatives that support the company's growth work. This team is comprised of three functions – Corporate Strategy to drive analytics to support strategic decisions, Execution Management to lead the roll-out of this work and drive implementation across the organization, and Change Enablement to develop a change strategy and amplify key initiatives.

As NMG continues to take action to support this growth, it is focused on ensuring the work is done in the right way aligning with the integrated luxury retailer's culture, NMG|Way. Chris Demuth has been elevated to Senior Vice President, People Services, ESG, Belonging & Corporate Philanthropy. In this expanded role, she will provide governance over the company's culture alongside Eric Severson, Executive Vice President, Chief People & Belonging Officer. The investments the company is making in ESG and Belonging are key components of NMG|Way. NMG has partnerships with Textile Exchange, Give Back Box, and FASHIONPHILE to support its increased focus on sustainable products and services. The company is also beginning to advance workplace equality by aligning its practices with external standards like Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index, which it participated in for the first time earlier this year.

To amplify the initiatives that support NMG's growth roadmap and its NMG|Way culture, Tiffin Jernstedt has been named Senior Vice President, Chief Communications Officer. Jernstedt officially joins NMG with over 15 years of experience leading global fashion and lifestyle brands communications. She previously served in leadership roles at PVH, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Ralph Lauren. Jernstedt will report to van Raemdonck and Severson and will join the organization's Group Leadership Team. She will be fully embedded in all aspects of the business to storytell NMG's company initiatives, engage associates, shape NMG|Way, and amplify the organization's external reputation to key stakeholders.

"I am confident that with these three leaders and their impressive backgrounds and experience, we will achieve the goals outlined in our growth roadmap and make life extraordinary for our customers and associates," said Eric Severson, Chief People & Belonging Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. "Our NMG|Way culture will drive this work and serve as the standard we hold ourselves to achieve our goals the right way."

These women are powerful examples of the luxury retailer's majority-women-led organization. Women represent the majority of the Company's Board of Directors and over 50 percent of leaders SVP and above, 59 percent of VPs and above, and 69 percent of all corporate and store employees.

About The Neiman Marcus Group, LLC

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we're delivering exceptional products and intelligent services enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 9,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our brands include Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, and Horchow. For more information, visit www.neimanmarcusgroup.com .

Chris Demuth, Senior Vice President, People Services, ESG, Belonging & Corporate Philanthropy

Natalie Lockhart, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Execution

