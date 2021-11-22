Linktree Expands Sports Offerings To Connect Directly With Athletes, Teams, Leagues, And Brands

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linktree, the market-leading linking platform, today announced the expansion of its sports vertical, highlighted by a dedicated focus on helping US college athletes fully utilize their newfound name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights. This initiative builds upon Linktree's existing sports user base, including brands and athletes such as the NFL, New York Knicks, UEFA Champions League, Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB, and Dwyane Wade.

As part of the push, Linktree will be launching an educational content series to teach athletes how to safely and effectively capitalize on their NIL capabilities, including a podcast titled Game Face, hosted by college sports business expert and Forbes Contributor Kristi Dosh, and begin seeking out partnerships with top colleges and athletes to support their on and off the field passions.

"Linktree is consistently looking for ways to support creators, and college athletes today have the unique ability to use their considerable athletic prowess to create a personal brand," said Anthony Zaccaria, Linktree co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer. "Just as leagues, teams, and individual professional athletes have been using Linktree to centralize their brands, college athletes can now do the same while growing and monetizing their burgeoning public profiles, both on and off the field. We are thrilled to have created a platform that enables athletes to profit off of their own success and provide value to sports fans around the country through this new effort."

Since its founding in 2016, Linktree has grown to an astounding 19 million users, boasting use from major brands and celebrities such as The Rock, Selena Gomez, Alicia Keys, Red Bull, HBO, and many more. This expansion is the latest in a series of creator-focused efforts for Linktree, enabling users to share every part of themselves, even beyond the sport, song or specialty that they have excelled in.

ABOUT LINKTREE

Linktree enables creators, brands, athletes, artists, publishers, agencies, and businesses of all sizes to curate an online ecosystem, engage with their audience and monetize their passion. The platform is utilised by more than 18 million users globally including the NFL, MLB, Los Angeles Clippers, The Rock, The Atlanta Dream, and Dwayne Wade. Founded by brothers Alex and Anthony Zaccaria and Nick Humphreys in 2016, Linktree is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. For more information visit https://linktr.ee/ .

