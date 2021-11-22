InventHelp Inventor Develops Memorial for Departed Pets (DHM-121)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to show respect for a dearly departed pet," said an inventor, from Marrero, La., "so I invented the DOG TOMBSTONE. My design eliminates the need to mark the grave with a rock or flat stone and it provides added peace for grieving pet owners."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a specially designed memorial for pets. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional tombstones and plaques. As a result, it provides added peace of mind and it enables a pet owner to show respect for a departed pet. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DHM-121, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp