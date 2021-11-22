Choice Home Warranty Appoints Sandeep Gill as Chief Financial Officer

EDISON, N.J, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Home Warranty ("CHW"), a leading provider of home warranty service contracts, is pleased to announce that effective November 17, 2021, Sandeep Gill has been appointed as CHW's Chief Financial Officer.

Gill brings a wealth of experience to this role, having served in several senior financial and operational leadership roles over the past 15 years with many of the fastest growing and most innovative technology-based marketing firms. He has significant financial leadership experience spanning the recruitment, services, advertising, and alternative investments sectors and has consistently been a driver of growth-focused companies through implementing superior financial management and business intelligence practices. Gill has previously worked at companies such as PandoLogic Inc., Novus Partners, Shift Labs, MediaMath Inc., Abdiel Capital and McKinsey & Company in financial leadership roles.

In his previous role as CFO at PandoLogic Inc., Gill helped PandoLogic exponentially grow profitable revenues as part of a team instrumental in disrupting the traditional recruitment advertising space.

"It is extremely exciting to join Choice Home Warranty which is focused on leveraging technology to revolutionize the home warranty industry. Choice Home Warranty is an industry leader, and I am eager to join the leadership team to help Choice Home Warranty continue its upward trajectory. I look forward to helping Choice Home Warranty scale fresh new heights within its ever-growing market," said Gill.

"I am very pleased to have Sandeep join Choice's executive team," said Jim Mostofi, Chief Executive Officer at CHW. "His experience growing, and innovating technology-based service companies is a perfect fit for Choice Home Warranty's fast growing and market leading technology-forward home warranty business. Together, with Sandeep, we will continue to drive sustainable, industry leading growth that benefits our customers, our employees, our shareholders, and the communities in which we operate."

"Choice Home Warranty is a growth company with a dynamic senior leadership team, and we are excited for Sandeep to help drive the business on the road to making Choice Home Warranty the US' largest and most respected home warranty provider," said Victor Hakim, Chairman at CHW. "I look forward to Choice's continued evolution and growth under the current leadership."

Choice Home Warranty is a technology first home warranty company headquartered in Edison, NJ. The Company provides service contracts to consumers for the repair or replacement of major home systems and appliances that break down due to normal wear and tear. CHW services its customers through a network of over 15,000 independent contractors. Choice Home Warranty is the fastest growing home warranty company in the US and has covered more than 1 million homes across the country and handled more than 4 million service requests. ChoiceHomeWarranty.com prides itself on being the industry leader, with proprietary automated dispatching and claim tracking technology.

