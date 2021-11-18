Randstad RiseSmart Named a Leader in Everest Group's Inaugural Outplacement and Career Transition Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad RiseSmart today announced that it has been named a "Leader" in Everest Group's inaugural " Outplacement and Career Transition Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 ." In addition to being named a Leader — which recognizes a provider's ability to successfully deliver outplacement and career transition services — Randstad RiseSmart achieved the highest rating in the Vision and Capability Category.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's very first outplacement and career transition services assessment and are proud to receive high positioning both in terms of our ability to deliver outstanding services and provide a meaningful market impact for both our clients and participants," said Dan Davenport, CEO of Randstad RiseSmart. "We believe this designation is also reflected in our Net Promoter Score of 86, which is the highest in our industry, and is indicative of our ongoing track record of delivering innovative solutions to organizations that make a meaningful difference in the lives and careers of their employees. At a time of unprecedented change in the labor market, our personalized tech and touch approach to career mobility is critical to helping companies engage and develop their workforces in a challenging labor environment while helping individuals take the best next steps in their careers."

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is the most trusted and factual analysis of service provider capabilities, covering over 50 different market segments each year. The Outplacement and Career Transition Assessment segmented 16 service providers into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants categories. Each provider was evaluated on seven dimensions — market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, scope of services offered, innovation and investment, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy.

"Randstad RiseSmart continues to make significant investments in its proprietary outplacement and career transition technology platforms. Its wide geographic coverage, customized service offerings, and robust technology stack has allowed RiseSmart to achieve strong market success," said Aniruddha Kulkarni, Practice Director, Everest Group. "This has helped to position the firm as a Leader on Everest Group's Outplacement and Career Transition Services PEAK Matrix® 2022."

Everest Group Outplacement and Career Transition Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Learn more by accessing Everest Group's report: " Outplacement and Career Transition Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 ."

About Randstad RiseSmart

Randstad RiseSmart is the fastest-growing outplacement and career mobility provider, and an operating company of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services that helps nearly two million candidates find meaningful work every year. Our outplacement, career development, redeployment and contemporary tech and touch solutions strengthen employer brands, improve retention, and re-engage talent. Employers hire us because we deliver superior outcomes through expert coaching, professional branding, contemporary resources, and on-demand analytics. Today, we are a trusted human partner of successful companies across more than 40 industries and deliver services in over 100 countries and 40 languages. Our passion and dedication to innovation, responsiveness, and results have earned us extensive recognition and awards from organizations such as Bersin by Deloitte, Gartner Inc., the Brandon Hall Group, and Fortune magazine. For more information, visit www.randstadrisesmart.com .

(PRNewsfoto/Randstad RiseSmart)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Randstad RiseSmart