The Jordan Company, L.P. Closes Investment in WEP Group Holdings Limited

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jordan Company, L.P. ("TJC") today announced that affiliates of The Resolute Fund V, L.P. ("Resolute V") have completed an investment in WEP Group Holdings Limited ("WEP Clinical" or the "Company"). Resolute V made the investment in partnership with WEP Clinical co-founders Jaswinder Khera and Jaswant Khera who will continue to be significant owners in the business while leading the Company through this next phase of growth.

WEP Clinical is a specialist pharma services company that partners with drug developers to help patients and physicians gain early access to treatments for rare diseases, cancer and other serious or life-threatening illnesses that have no viable treatment options available. The Company is a market leader in the design and execution of expanded access and named patient programs, which provide pre-approval access to promising molecules for patients with critical unmet medical needs. Additionally, WEP Clinical offers real-world data collection, market access services, pharmacovigilance services, patient registry, commercialization services, clinical trial nursing services and comparator sourcing.

WEP Clinical has distributed drugs in over 90 countries and leverages its expertise in the physical, legal and regulatory aspects of global pharmaceutical product access, distribution and commercialization across its connected suite of services. WEP Clinical has offices located in London, United Kingdom; RTP North Carolina, United States; Lisbon, Portugal; and Dublin, Ireland.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome TJC into our next phase of growth," said Jaswinder Khera, Co-Founder of WEP Clinical and Managing Director U.S. "There is a great cultural fit between our organizations, and we share a vision for WEP Clinical's future. TJC's resources and experience will enable us to accelerate our long-term growth plan."

"With TJC's strategic and capital assistance, we are confident that WEP Clinical will continue its current track record of success," said Jaswant Khera, Co-Founder of WEP Clinical and Managing Director EU. "We believe this partnership will accelerate our organic and inorganic growth initiatives as we continue investing significantly in our people and capabilities to serve our customers."

"We are honored to partner with the entire WEP Clinical team and join their mission of helping those in need while providing world class support to customers," said Dan Williams, Partner at TJC. "We see great growth opportunities for the Company and look forward to supporting the business as it grows."

McDermott, Will and Emery LLP acted as legal advisor and Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., acted as financial advisor to WEP Clinical. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to TJC.

About WEP Clinical

Established in 2008, WEP Clinical is a specialist pharma services company that works with drug developers to help patients and physicians gain early access to medicines when no other treatment options are available. WEP has offices located in London, United Kingdom; RTP North Carolina, United States; Lisbon, Portugal; and Dublin, Ireland and possess all the necessary licenses to meet drug access and distribution needs across all regions, worldwide. We are passionate about helping those in need. For more information, please visit www.wepclinical.com.

About The Jordan Company

TJC, founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has managed funds with original capital commitments in excess of $17 billion and a 39-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including Healthcare & Consumer; Industrials; Technology, Telecom & Utilities; and Transportation & Logistics. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and it is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, TJC also has offices in Chicago and Stamford. For more information, please visit www.thejordancompany.com.

