Employer Direct Healthcare has been chosen as one of Accolade's Ecosystem Partners - Employers and plan members will be able to access the SurgeryPlus® benefit on a fully integrated basis through Accolade.

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare, a leader in healthcare solutions for self-funded employers, today announced their partnership with Accolade, a healthcare provider serving millions of people and their families. This partnership will advance the shared vision for high quality, Personalized Healthcare that is affordable and accessible.

As an Accolade ecosystem partner, clients of Accolade will have access to Employer Direct Healthcare's services, including SurgeryPlus®, the nation's leading centers of excellence program with the largest network of high-quality providers offering best-in-class access to top-quality care for nearly 1,500 common, planned surgical procedures.

This integration provides care coordination that will enable members to reach us seamlessly, getting to the quality care they need faster. Accolade's world-class expertise in delivering personalized health recommendations aligns with the concierge guidance delivered by the Care Advocates supporting the SurgeryPlus experience. For employees at shared clients of Accolade and Employer Direct Healthcare, access to the integrated services will begin in January 2022.

About Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlus®

Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading healthcare services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's solutions democratize healthcare for its members, facilitating access to top-quality care at fair prices nationwide.



Employer Direct Healthcare's first product, SurgeryPlus®, is the market-leading surgical benefit, providing full-service concierge and network services to millions of covered members across hundreds of employers. In early 2022, the company will launch a first of its kind, comprehensive end-to-end oncology solution.

For more information and the latest updates about Employer Direct Healthcare, visit EDHC.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

