Arcade Climbing Reimagines Indoor Climbing With Proprietary Technology Launching At Brooklyn Boulders In Chicago, Wash., D.C. And NYC Only System With Pioneering Responsive System Powered by Climber Feedback

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcade Climbing , an immersive technology company developing next generation experiences for the climbing category, is proud to announce the debut of an interactive technology for indoor rock climbing with broad appeal for both new and experienced climbers. Arcade technology is the only system providing climbers real-time feedback, sensing a climber's progress and transforming their climbing route. Arcade is collaborating with Kilter Grips, a pioneer in climbing holds, illuminating holds. With Arcade's proprietary force sensing technology, climbers move through an expanding library of routes and classes.

Arcade's new technology is currently installed in Brooklyn Boulders' climbing gyms in Lincoln Park (Chicago), Eckington (Washington, D.C.), and Gowanus (NYC). The company will expand across the U.S. next year.

For consumers new to indoor climbing, guided programs and games facilitate learning the basics. For expert climbers, advanced challenges and climbing series developed by professionals.

"The goal is to invigorate and grow the sport of climbing through re-imagining the experience of climbing indoors," said Martin Adler, CEO of Arcade Climbing. "We're creating an immersive, responsive system that is a personalized experience placing the climber into the flow as they navigate increasingly dynamic and challenging routes. Arcade Climbing is bringing a fresh, vibrant energy to indoor climbing gyms nationwide, making the sport fun and inclusive for newcomers while presenting new challenges and training programs for avid gym-goers."

The Arcade Climbing product is supported by a number of industry partners. Kilter Climbing 's innovative history and expertise with illuminated climbing holds is a perfect fit for this project. They provide best-in-class light-up climbing holds.In addition, Arcade works with Elevation Climbing for large macro holds and Aurora Climbing on the LED lighting system. Vertical Solutions built the Arcade wall at the Lincoln Park (Chicago) and Eckington (D.C.) locations and Grasshopper Climbing built the Arcade walls at the Gowanus (NYC) location.

Jackie Hueftle, co-owner of Kilter Grips, said "We're excited to continue this collaboration of our best in class illuminable holds and lighting systems and Arcade's specialized reactive technology. This is an important step towards a more intuitive, technologically supported climbing future."

