SureCall's Most Powerful Residential Cell Signal Booster, Fusion4Home Max, Named as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

The award highlights SureCall's patented Extended Range Technology™, which allows the Fusion4Home Max to reach farther and provide a stronger indoor cellular signal to users in rural and suburban settings

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SureCall , the technology leading cell phone signal booster manufacturer, today announced that its most powerful residential booster, the Fusion4Home Max, has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree .

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design. This year's awards program received a record high number of over 1,800 submissions.

"We are honored to have been recognized as an innovation leader, not only in our industry but across the consumer electronics space," said SureCall CEO Hongtao Zhan. "The Fusion4Home Max is truly an engineering breakthrough and is critical for the challenging needs of today's cellular users. It delivers improved signal quality and strength for everyone in the home, and the cutting-edge technology transforms users' connectivity more than any other home cellular signal booster."

As the first home cellular booster to feature SureCall's patented Extended Range Technology™ (ERT), the Fusion4Home Max is SureCall's strongest all-carrier residential booster is purpose-built for areas with the weakest cellular signals — such as rural and suburban homes and areas with partially blocked signals. SureCall's ERT works by overcoming the signal loss between the outside antenna and the inside of your home or building, resulting in the best signal quality that then delivers greater coverage area and faster data speeds for all North American carriers.

SureCall is the multi-patent, award-winning performance leader for cell phone signal boosters, and the technology leader in 5G development for the industry. SureCall is also a Verizon partner, working with the carrier on multiple projects including network infrastructure and consumer signal boosters. Since its inception in 2001, SureCall has quickly grown to innovate at the cutting edge of the industry, winning back-to-back Inc. 5000 awards every year since 2016 as well as the 2017, 2020 & 2022 CES Innovation Awards, among many other accolades. SureCall combines its experienced booster engineering and knowledge of the telecom infrastructure to provide best-in-class solutions for mobile device users to access dependable cell service in their homes, offices and vehicles. As a result, industry leaders such as Chrysler, Marriott, NASA and HP all trust SureCall's FCC-approved signal boosters for their quality, reliability and performance. For more information, stop by our blog or visit us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

