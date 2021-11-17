Floyd Mayweather's Fitness Franchise Plans Expansion in Denver

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayweather Boxing + Fitness - a revolutionary group fitness concept founded by undefeated boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather - is on a mission to expand the franchise into the Denver area. The brand is actively seeking franchise partners in the Denver area as part of its development in key markets across the country.

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness plans to open around 20 franchise locations in the Denver area. The brand is seeking experienced multi-unit franchisees who are aligned with Floyd's championship mentality and that operate existing brands in the Denver area that are complimentary to Mayweather Boxing + Fitness.

"We are delighted for Mayweather Boxing + Fitness to enter the Denver market," said CEO and co-founder James Williams. "With a city so deeply rooted in sports, Denver is the perfect place to carry on Floyd's legacy. We are hopeful to connect with qualified and passionate entrepreneurs in the area who are ready to take on the challenge and join the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness team."

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness has over 50 locations open or in presale throughout the United States, with multiple locations currently being developed internationally in Russia. The brand has experienced rapid growth since 2018 when the franchise launched because it offers a highly effective group fitness experience that utilizes the methods developed throughout Floyd Mayweather's 25-year boxing career. The brand expects to have over 100 locations open nationwide by the end of 2022.

Floyd Mayweather developed and designed the innovative fitness experience with the perfect combination of boxing, strength and cardio conditioning intervals approachable to any fitness audience. Members can participate in 45 and 60-minute-long classes that use state-of-the-art smart screen technology to project Floyd's image throughout the duration of the class, making members feel like they are learning from and training alongside the undefeated boxer himself.

"Building off of Floyd's incredible legacy leaves us with no choice but to be successful," said Williams. "By using Floyd's never before shared training techniques, we are able to help our members train like a champ. With such great success to date and rapid ongoing expansion, we are excited to bring the brand to communities across the globe."

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness targets experienced entrepreneurs looking to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in their home communities. While a proficient background in services and franchising is preferred, ideal prospects should also have a strong desire to build their business under the iconic banner of Floyd Mayweather, with the support of a gold standard franchising team. The average Mayweather Boxing + Fitness location is 2,000 – 3,000 square-feet. Including an initial franchising fee of $49,500, the estimated cost of opening a new franchise location is $305,000 to $695,000.

For more information on Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, or its franchising opportunities, please visit https://mayweather.fit/denver-franchise-opportunities.

About Mayweather Boxing + Fitness

Founded in 2018 by boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness provides an inclusive, high-intensity fitness experience developed by the champ himself. Based in Los Angeles, the brand currently has over 50 locations open or in presale across the United States. For more information on Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, or if interested in franchising opportunities, please visit https://mayweather.fit/franchise/.

