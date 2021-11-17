Clearsense Ranked 440th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsense, an AI-powered data analytics platform company that translates healthcare data into highly consumable insights, today announced today it ranked 440th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Clearsense grew 254% during this period, citing growing market demand for its innovative, end-to-end approach to transforming healthcare data into insights that users can trust and act on.

, credits the burgeoning healthcare provider organization demand for broader, deeper, and more credible analytics as growth drivers. He said, "254% revenue growth may grab headlines, and we're proud of the hard work it took to get here, but accolades aside, we're most proud of the way clients are embracing our unique approach to ensuring truthful data." 2021 has been a milestone year for Clearsense. In addition to the Deloitte Fast 500™ recognition, in March the Clearsense approach was validated by Health Catalyst Capital with a $30M investment. In September Clearsense rounded out its end-to-end data analytics platform with the highly strategic acquisition of Compellon, a game changing, plug and play AI analytics solution that makes data analytics accessible to clinicians and everyday users. As market demand and recognition by organizations like KLAS continued, top-level leadership talent was hired to shepherd the solution to more clients.

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Clearsense

Clearsense transforms healthcare data into insights that users can trust and act on. The data and analytics platform is cloud-based, AI-enabled, and HITRUST-certified. By actively managing how data is ingested, organized, translated, enriched, and governed, data accuracy and quality are confirmed. A full suite of advisory services led by project managers, industry, and clinical experts ensures that data governance, implementation, and analytics are rapidly mainstreamed. A growing list of leading health systems use the Clearsense end-to-end platform to drive faster and better clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. For more information, visit Clearsense.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

