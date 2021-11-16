Tradewind Voyages Confirm Mediterranean Debut: 2022 Summer Season Now On Sale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Voyages has released the full program and prices for the Mediterranean debut of the world's largest tall ship, Golden Horizon. Beginning in Palma on 1 May 2022, there are 23 voyages offered across the region, spanning Spain, France, Italy, Albania, Montenegro, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece and Turkey. The inaugural Med season concludes with the 14 night Canaries to the Caribbean Voyage, arriving into Barbados for the start of winter 2022/2023 and yet another debut for the ship.

Five new collections are showcased for summer 2022: The Spain & France Collection, The Italian Collection, The Croatian Collection, The Greek Collection and the Passage to Caribbean Voyages. Prices start from only £1,799pp for seven- and eight-night itineraries. Extra incentives are offered to get clients booked by 15 December, with the 10% early bird discount available until then.

Golden Horizon's inaugural sailing in the region will be a seven-night round trip from Palma, with the Balearic capital becoming the base for three voyages in May. The ship will then operate round trips from Civitavecchia (Rome) from end May to early July, Split in July until mid-August, and Piraeus from August to October. Golden Horizon will then reposition through Palma and Santa Cruz, before heading out to the Caribbean.

Voyages offered include:

Runs 22 May- 30 May 2022 , from Palma to Rome and costs from £2049pp. Riviera Delights : From learning about French fine wines and visits to Antibes and St Tropez, to experiencing the timeless glamour of Portofino and Florence, this eight-night trip takes in all the delights of the region.

Venice , and Ravenna. Discover off the beaten track places such as Pula, where you can see one of the world's most complete Roman amphitheatres and Šibenik, the gateway to two national parks: inland Krka and Kornati, a breathtaking cluster of islands and islets. Runs 21-31 July and costs from £2,549pp. Venice and the Wonders of Croatia & Slovenia : This round trip to Split takes in the glorious waterways of Dubrovnik, Piran (one of the Meds most preserved Old Towns),, and Ravenna. Discover off the beaten track places such as Pula, where you can see one of the world's most complete Roman amphitheatres and Šibenik, the gateway to two national parks: inland Krka and Kornati, a breathtaking cluster of islands and islets.

Runs 2-9 September and again 23-30 September, round trip from Athens and costs from £1,799pp. Greece & Turkey's Ancient Wonders : Explore the quaint port town of Naxos, filled with whitewashed cubed houses and beautiful Venetian buildings. Discover Kalymnos in style, with Golden Horizon the only ship scheduled to visit this island in 2022, a place renowned for its Greek sponge diving. The visit from Kusadasi, takes guests to uncover the ancient history of Ephesus, an UNESCO World Heritage Site.

With a capacity of only 272 guests, the ship will take advantage of its size by visiting some of the smaller and lesser-known ports across the Med, including Sanary Sur Mer in France, Calvi in Corsica, Ponza Island in Italy and Korcula in Croatia. These will be complemented with compelling offerings across various other well-known destinations and islands, from Sardinia, St Tropez and Santorini to Havr, Venice and Kusadasi (and beyond).

Commenting on the Med launch, CEO Tradewind Voyages Alan McGrory said, "After a tumultuous past year for the travel industry, we are thrilled to be back on track and able to confirm an exciting schedule for summer 2022. We thank everyone for their continued support for our start up and cannot wait to host more of you and your clients on board."

Golden Horizon's design is based on France II, a legendary square-rigged tall ship built in 1913, and is inspired by Tea Clippers and Cape Horners. Boasting five bars, impressive spa facilities, three pools, a spectacular dining room with central skylight for top-notch dining and a high staff-to-guest ratio means that first-class service is guaranteed for everyone travelling with Tradewind Voyages. Its 140 cabins all offer ocean views. The philosophy is to be powered by nature whenever possible and the intent is to sail, without using propulsion, for around 70% of each season.

For further queries on Tradewind Voyages please call guest services for US: 480 405 8808 / Canada: 437 826 9600 or email at tradewind@us-sales.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Tradewind Voyages