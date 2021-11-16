Fifteen new experiences highlight urgency of climate change and celebrate creative ways to take action

The Tech Interactive opens Solve for Earth, largest new exhibition, focused on problem-solving and climate change

The Tech Interactive opens Solve for Earth, largest new exhibition, focused on problem-solving and climate change Fifteen new experiences highlight urgency of climate change and celebrate creative ways to take action

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tech Interactive has launched its largest exhibition, Solve For Earth , addressing the world's most pressing problem — climate change. The Silicon Valley science center's stunning new 5,000-square-foot-space includes 15 experiences that will inform, recharge hope and empower people of all ages to take action.

Visitors enjoy the Connections Wall, watching how decisions about housing, transportation, energy, agriculture, and waste can transform a community. It's part of Solve for Earth, now open at The Tech Interactive in San Jose, CA.

Solve for Earth at The Tech Interactive helps people understand how the decisions we make can impact the planet

"This incredible exhibit helps people understand how the decisions we make about how we live, eat and play can make a big difference for the planet," said Katrina Stevens, president and CEO of The Tech. "Our hope is that students and families walk away with new tools, knowledge and motivation."

The experiences in the new exhibition, which has been in the works for five years, include:

Connections Wall: This expansive, immersive experience invites you to explore what sustainability means to you. Use knobs and physical gestures to adjust your virtual community's recycling, housing and transportation choices — and more in this iconic exhibit.

Sustainable Cities, presented by Ford Motor Company

Design a city in this scale model of the Bay Area. Consider trade-offs on things like bike lanes and housing density, and watch your city and its sustainability score rise and fall before your eyes!

Pick + Chews: Build a meal and learn about the impact of your food choices. Iterate and try to reduce the natural resources needed. You'll never look at a burrito the same way again!

Story Bags: This quiet sensory-friendly corner is loaded with books, toys and stuffed animals related to sustainability for families to enjoy.

Scientist Stories and Emerging Technology: Hear from real scientists and innovators on the frontier of studying and solving climate change.

About The Tech Interactive

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Our hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEAM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. We believe that everyone is born an innovator who can change the world for the better. TheTech.org

