Scaled Agile Announces Strategic Investment From Eurazeo to Support Global Expansion and Product Development

Partnership to power expanded capabilities, product offerings, and geographic reach for the world's leading framework for business agility

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, today announced it has partnered with Eurazeo , one of Europe's leading private equity companies. Eurazeo and its partners will hold a majority stake alongside existing investors Leeds Equity Partners and the Scaled Agile team.

The Scaled Agile management team will remain in their roles, with CEO Chris James and co-founder Dean Leffingwell also serving on the board of directors.

With a diversified portfolio of €27 billion in Assets Under Management, Eurazeo is a growth investor with a global footprint focused on mid-market investments in a broad range of sectors from life sciences and digital health to fintech, cloud infrastructure, and clean energy.

"Eurazeo is the ideal partner for our next phase of strategic growth," said Chris James, CEO, Scaled Agile, Inc. "Their investment will go far in supporting our international market expansion across the Global 2000 and help us provide our customers with the best tools, technology, and training they need to support SAFe day-to-day practices. We will also be making substantial investments in new product innovations that will fully equip our customers to work differently, empower their workforce, and achieve significant improvements in time-to-market, productivity, employee engagement, and customer satisfaction."

As an increasing number of companies turn to SAFe to accelerate their digital transformations, SAFe has evolved from a framework of proven practices to a robust ecosystem that includes over 500 global partners, one million SAFe-trained professionals, and platforms for learning, practicing, and sharing. This one-of-a-kind offering provides enterprises with the means to make SAFe practices stick, ensure their effectiveness, and build work cultures that are flexible and adaptable.

Recent customer stories from Porsche , CVS Health , Deutsche Telekom , and Kaiser-Permanente describe why they chose SAFe, why it matters to their business, and how it impacts their customers. Over 70 customer stories representing a wide range of industries can be found at scaledagile.com/customer-stories .

Vivianne Akriche, Eurozeo's managing director, mid-large buyout, added, "The Scaled Agile team has built a market-leading offering and we see an exciting opportunity to continue to accelerate its growth and bring SAFe® to more enterprises worldwide. Business agility is a critical element to enabling digital transformation, which has become essential for sustained success for many companies. We are thrilled to join Scaled Agile's journey in enabling global enterprises in their business transformation."

About Eurazeo:

Eurazeo is a leading global investment group, with a diversified portfolio of €27 billion in Assets Under Management, including €19 billion from third parties, invested in over 450 companies. With its considerable private equity, real estate and private debt expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its 350 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.:

Scaled Agile, Inc., is the provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for business agility. Through learning and certification, a global partner network, and a growing community of over one million trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build agility into their culture so they can quickly identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Learn more at scaledagile.com. Scaled Agile is a contributing member of the Pledge 1% corporate philanthropy and community service movement. Learn more at scaledagile.com .

