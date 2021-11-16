NAES Corporation Partners with ABS Consulting to Strengthen Industrial Cybersecurity in the Power and Energy Sector

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAES Corporation, one of the energy industry's largest independent providers of operations, maintenance and repair services, has announced their partnership with ABSG Consulting, Inc. (ABS Consulting), a leading global risk management company, to provide industrial cybersecurity services for critical infrastructure in the power and energy sector.

(PRNewsfoto/NAES Corporation)

Through this collaboration, NAES Corporation will have enhanced access to the services, technology, and expertise to meet the North American Electric Reliability Corporation Critical Infrastructure Protection (NERC CIP) requirements. In addition, NAES will also be able to go beyond compliance to implement industrial cybersecurity programs that protect its information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT), increase the security of the IT and OT environments of its clients and better secure the U.S. power grid from cyber criminals.

"We've seen just how important industrial cybersecurity is within the energy and power industry this past year with incidents like the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack," said Alan Bull, NAES Corporation Vice President, Compliance and Fleet Services. "We are proud to partner with ABS Consulting to bring critical security protections to such a vital sector."

From this partnership, NAES and its clients will now have access to a broad range of risk-based solutions on every stage of their cyber defense, converging IT and OT systems and leveraging specific domain expertise in the power and energy sector. This includes vulnerability assessments, threat monitoring and incident response services, which will automate existing manual procedures and offer additional insights into actual threats on critical power and energy OT networks and industrial control systems (ICS).

"Threat actors have set their sights on our nation's critical infrastructure, including our power and energy systems. Given the pivotal role these systems play in our everyday lives, in business, and the overall operation of our country, we must do more to enhance its safety, reliability and security," said Ian Bramson, Global Head of Industrial Cybersecurity at ABS Consulting. "Our partnership with NAES will enable power and energy companies across the U.S. to design and implement end-to-end industrial cybersecurity programs tailored to their exact security needs, while helping them meet and exceed the requirements of NERC CIP."

For more information on NAES services and updates, please visit our website.

About NAES

NAES is an independent services company dedicated to optimizing the performance of energy facilities across the power generation, oil & gas and petrochemical industries. NAES applies its deep experience in operations, maintenance, construction, engineering and technical support to build, operate and maintain plants that run safely, reliably and cost-effectively.

NAES is a wholly owned subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation. With operations in over 80 countries covering a broad range of industries, ITOCHU ranks among the world's largest corporations.

(www.naes.com)

About ABS Consulting

ABS Consulting is part of ABS Group of Companies, Inc. (www.abs-group.com) which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ABS (www.eagle.org), one of the world's leading marine and offshore classification societies. The subsidiary was recently named one of America's Best Consulting Firms of 2021 by Forbes. With over 50 years of risk management and safety experience, ABS Consulting provides data-driven risk and reliability solutions and technical services that help clients confirm the integrity, quality and efficiency of critical assets and operations. Headquartered in Spring, Texas, ABS Consulting operates with more than 1,000 professionals in over 20 countries serving the marine and offshore, oil, gas and chemical, government, power and energy and industrial sectors.

(www.ABS-Group.com)

Media Contacts

Sean La Marr: sean.lamarr@naes.com | 206-595-9836

NAES Communications & Marketing Supervisor

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NAES Corporation