Introducing JSHealth Vitamins Skin: "Skin Science, Elevated by Nature" A groundbreaking new way to experience the beauty powers of vitamins, developed by a global nutrition leader.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JSHealth, the international pioneer and trusted one-stop destination for the highest quality, best-selling vitamin formulas, introduces their 4-step JSHealth Vitamins Skincare System, a novel approach to skin health. An entirely new category for the brand, the collection evolves the JSHealth promise of helping people around the world cultivate a healthy mind, body, and lifestyle through the transformational power of nutrients with good ingredients backed by science.

JSHealth leads the pack in the world of wellness, with a product selling every 10 seconds globally and a social community over one million strong around the world. The brand is uniquely poised to break into and lead the skin care space with the debut of Vitamins Skin. Infused with botanical actives and powered by super nutrients, the four-step high-performance skincare system harnesses the powerful effects of vitamins. The tightly focused collection is applied topically for optimal skin health, using advanced age-defying actions.

Developed for all skin types over two years of research and refinement, each of the JSHealth Vitamins Skin formulas are infused with the brand's proprietary JSH-V7™ Complex, which contains seven key science-backed vitamins, nutrients, and botanicals for healthy, radiant skin. The JSH-V7™ bespoke blend harnesses the synergistic powers of nature with Vitamin C, Vitamin B5, Marine Polyphenols (Seaweed Extract), Calendula, Vitamin E, Grape Seed Oil and Frankincense.

Vitamin C - Antioxidant actions support collagen production + protect and brighten

Pro-Vitamin B5 - Hydrates + strengthens skin barrier for optimal skin health

Marine Polyphenols (Kelp) - Inhibits enzymes that cause visible signs of ageing for a youthful complexion

Calendula - Deeply soothing for calm skin • Vitamin E - Pro-antioxidant to protect

skin from damage

Grape Seed Oil - High levels of linoleic acid target breakouts + redness

Frankincense - Rejuvenates damaged skin to minimize imperfections

"JSHealth Vitamins Skin collection is a natural extension of what we do best — demonstrating yet another way to experience the unrivaled health powers of vitamins," says Founder, Jessica Sepel. "Our passion for how they can support us internally sparked us to take a dive into the science behind using vitamins topically for skin health and aging support. It blew us away! I developed our skincare with leading skin scientists, using the same incredible science-baked ingredients that our vitamins are renowned for, along with a myriad of results-driven ingredients from nature. It's skincare that's simple to use and understand, yet highly effective. I created this range for myself, my team and my beloved community to take your skin to new heights."

The 4-Step Vitamin Skincare System includes…

Step 1 - Balancing Vitamin Cleanser, Clear + Calm: Formulated with calming botanicals, vitamins and nourishing oils, this creamy cleanser gently purifies the complexion without compromising skin barrier function.

Step 2 - Pro-Collagen Vitamin Serum, Brighten + Hydrate: This brightening, hydrating and brilliance-inducing serum is formulated to improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, skin laxity and uneven skin tone using advanced age-defying actives.

Step 3 - Luminous Vitamin Oil, Firm + Renew: Formulated with Bakuchiol, a natural antioxidant retinol alternative, this face oil is designed to visibly transform your complexion for firmer, smoother, radiant and more youthful skin.

Step 4 - Probiotic Vitamin Moisturizer, Nourish + Repair: A light-weight yet deeply nourishing cream formulated to support the skin microbiome and barrier with the power of topical probiotics, plus soothing Kelp for a healthy, radiant complexion.

JSHealth Vitamins Skin ($29.99-$59.99) is now available on us.jshealthvitamins.com. For more information, please contact jshealth@behrmanpr.com

