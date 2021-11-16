Hoth Therapeutics Announces a Sponsored Research Agreement to Further Develop Novel mRNA Cancer Therapeutic HT-KIT

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has signed a Sponsored Research Agreement with North Carolina State University ("NC State") to support the continued research and development of HT-KIT, a novel therapeutic for the treatment mast cell cancers.

The research will be led by Dr. Glenn Cruse, Assistant Professor, and will focus on characterizing the HT-KIT dose and dosing frequency for treatment of aggressive mastocytosis and mast cell neoplasms using humanized tumor mouse models. In addition, the research will expand therapeutic potential of HT-KIT for the treatment of other cancers where aberrant cKIT signaling contributes to the cancer progression, such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

"We are pleased to announce the continuation of our development of HT-KIT after our earlier announcement of beginning API and drug product manufacturing," said Stefanie Johns, Chief Scientific Officer of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. "We remain focused on pushing this important cancer therapeutic through to the clinic. The research conducted by Dr. Cruse and NC State will help direct the continued development and clinical planning of this potentially life-saving therapy."

About HT-KIT

HT-KIT is a new molecular entity (NME) under development for treatment of mast cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis. HT-KIT was developed Dr. Glenn Cruse, Assistant Professor at North Carolina State University. The HT-KIT drug is designed to more specifically target the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT in mast cells, which is required for the proliferation, survival and differentiation of bone marrow-derived hematopoietic stem cells. Mutations in the KIT pathway have been associated with several human cancers, such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors and mast cell-derived cancers (mast cell leukemia and mast cell sarcoma). Based on the initial proof-of-concept success, Hoth intends to initially target mast cell neoplasms for development of HT-KIT, which is a rare, aggressive cancer with poor prognosis. The same target, KIT, also plays a key role in mast cell-mediated anaphylaxis, a serious allergic reaction that is rapid in onset and may cause death. Anaphylaxis typically occurs after exposure to an external allergen that results in an immediate and severe immune response.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for unmet medical needs. Hoth's pipeline development is focused to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, skin toxicities associated with cancer therapy, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, acne, mast-cell derived cancers & anaphylaxis and pneumonia. Hoth has also entered into two different agreements to further the development of two therapeutic prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon Hoth's current expectations which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements concern Hoth's business strategies; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of existing product candidates and any other product candidates we may develop, and the labeling under any approval we may obtain; the timing and costs of clinical trials, the timing and costs of other expenses; market acceptance of our products; the ultimate impact of the current Coronavirus pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clinical trials, our research programs, healthcare systems or the global economy as a whole; our intellectual property; our reliance on third party organizations; our competitive position; our industry environment; our anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; our assumptions regarding the size of the available market, benefits of our products, product pricing, timing of product launches; management's expectation with respect to future acquisitions; statements regarding our goals, intentions, plans and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and our cash needs and financing plans. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Hoth's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Hoth's other filings made with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

LR Advisors LLC

Email: investorrelations@hoththerapeutics.com

www.hoththerapeutics.com

Phone: (678) 570-6791

