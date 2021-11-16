Fiji Airways launches significant conservation awareness campaign using in-flight children's packs

Fiji's National Airline to hand out books and activity packs to children to foster a more sustainable future

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiji Airways is excited to announce the launch of Our Ocean, Our Life; an in-flight children's activity pack and series of books dedicated to educating the future generation on the importance of preserving and protecting Fiji's spectacular yet fragile marine environment.

Fiji is the first Small Island Developing State in the world to announce a commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and its national carrier is championing key eco-conservation and environmental messages with the launch of five colourful ocean characters and a series of in-flight children's books.

From 1st December when Fiji Airways' international commercial flights resume, travellers aged 2-12 years old will be provided with a complimentary Our Ocean, Our Life activity pack to entertain them on board whilst inspiring them to consider ways to help conserve and protect marine life.

Saboo the turtle, the protagonist of Our Ocean, Our Life, leads the five graphic characters on their quest to save their home; the coral rich waters surrounding Fiji's 330 islands.

Saboo is supported by Fifi the flying fish who promotes efforts to reduce plastic use, Skipper the seahorse spreads the word on the detrimental effects of climate change, Starry the starfish is an advocate for reforestation - particularly mangroves, and Okie the octopus is the superstar for the 3Rs, Reduce, Reuse & Recycle.

Saboo is inspired by the five endangered species of marine turtles that call Fiji's coastal waters home. Featured in Fiji Airways new safety video, many Fijian resorts have created conservation programmes to help prevent the continued decline of these majestic creatures as well as family-friendly conservation activities, where tourists can get hands-on and help make a difference to the planet's marine biodiversity.

Saboo and friends can also be found in Lailai Land, Fiji Airways' children's area at their flagship Premier Lounge in Nadi.

"Fiji Airways is excited to launch a series of children's books and products to help teach the future generation of explorers about the adverse impact of climate change and pollution on nations like Fiji, and ways that they can help protect and preserve it. We are passionate about this cause and with the characters of Our Ocean Our Life, we hope to be able to pass on our passion to our younger guests in a fun and engaging way," explains Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO Andre Viljoen.

The Our Ocean Our Lives campaign complements the airline's existing project 'Every Take Off…One Tree'. Fiji Airways works with Fiji's Department of Forestry to plant a tree for every international take-off on its network. Since starting the project, the airline has planted over 55,000 plants and majority of these have been mangrove trees - the unsung heroes of coastline protection.

It is also a continuation of Fiji Airways' commitment to becoming more sustainable, along with the carrier's 'Food for Thought' eco-friendly onboard meal packaging, fuel-efficient aircraft and state-of-the-art software systems like SkyBreathe to monitor, track and optimise their use of fuel.

Fiji Airways plans to integrate the Our Ocean Our Life characters across additional platforms in 2022.

