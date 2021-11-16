NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Location, the official hospitality partner of the National Football League ("NFL" or "The League"), and Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of the NFL, today announces the return of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. Celebrating its third year, the three-night festival gives football fans and the entire city of Los Angeles an opportunity to connect with the music they love from Thursday, February 10th through Saturday, February 12th at the STAPLES Center in downtown LA.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Returns With The Biggest Names In Music

Thursday night kicks off with the incredible performances from both Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly as headliners for the night. On Friday Night, the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest features the dynamic Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani with Mickey Guyton. Saturday's Super Bowl Eve concert lineup brings a power line up to the stage, with Green Day and Miley Cyrus.

In 2019 and 2020, the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest redefined the role of music at one of the biggest sporting events in the world with unforgettable cross-genre performances from all-star acts. The three-day entertainment spectacular has featured unique and never-before-paired line-ups with artists including Bruno Mars and Cardi B.; Post Malone and Aerosmith; Maroon 5, and Dan + Shay with a surprise performance from Demi Lovato; Ludacris, Ciara, Migos, T.I., Lil Jon, and Young Jeezy; DJ Khaled & Friends Meek Mill, and Megan Thee Stallion; as well as a special night with Guns N' Roses and special guest Snoop Dogg.

Over 75,000 music and NFL fans attended the festivals in 2019 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA and in 2020 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL. The Bruno Mars and Cardi B. concert in 2019 was the highest-grossing event in State Farm Arena's 20-year history. The New York Times called the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest the "Extended Super Bowl Halftime Show" in 2019 and declared the fest an "Epic Bash" in 2020. People Magazine declared the event has "Super Bowl dominance" and Billboard raved about the "All-star lineup."

"Los Angeles is the epicenter of sports and entertainment, and we're thrilled to host this incredible festival for a celebration of everything the city represents," said On Location President, Paul Caine. "This unforgettable staple of Super Bowl weekend anchors an exciting slate of On Location experiences."

"We're absolutely thrilled that our Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest is returning to bring passionate music and football fans' never seen before performances," said Lane Joyce, Director of Experiential Marketing for Bud Light. "With this year's festival taking place in the iconic Staples Center, we're excited about the line-up of musicians we have brought together across various genres, and can't wait to bring people in Los Angeles even more fun to what is already set to be a big weekend."

"STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE are incredibly excited and honored to host three amazing nights of music as part of Super Bowl Music Fest," Lee Zeidman, President, STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE. "We look forward to welcoming music and football fans to downtown as part of Super Bowl week in Los Angeles."

"Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest has quickly become one of the most anticipated fan events of the week. Three nights of incredible talent at an amazing venue in Los Angeles as the Super Bowl returns to the city for the first time in nearly 30 years will make this year's music fest the most exciting ever," said NFL EVP of Club Business & Events, Peter O'Reilly.

In addition to top-level music talent spanning a range of genres, the festival features surprise appearances by celebrities and athletes. An array of premium seating is available, including suite and club packages plus options for premium hospitality.

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest continues to redefine and expand the experience of music at one of the biggest sporting events in the world. For more information, please check out @SBMusicFest or visit superbowlmusicfest.com .

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest is executive-produced by On Location and SYNERGY Productions, LLC.

On Location is the official hospitality partner of the NFL. For more details on tickets and packages to the Super Bowl visit https://onlocationexp.com/nfl/super-bowl-tickets .

Please be aware that certain COVID-19 rules may be in place in order to attend the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest which may include, but not be limited to, masking, proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test. Please be sure to monitor local, county, state & federal health guidelines as well as NFL and venue policies & procedures for updates regarding any rules that may be in place. For the latest STAPLES Center Covid-19 rules, please visit STAPLESCENTER.COM/SAFE.

BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST SCHEDULE

Thursday, February 10 - Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly



Friday February 11 - Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani with Mickey Guyton



Saturday, February 12 - Green Day and Miley Cyrus

