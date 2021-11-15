Hello Bello™ Launches 'They Call Me' Campaign With First Commercial

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Bello , the leading brand of premium, affordable baby and family care products, today revealed They Call Me, the company's first brand campaign and commercial featuring Co-Founders Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. The campaign takes a fresh approach and focused lens on the profound endeavor of parenthood; while the whimsical commercial pays homage to moms and dads and the many identities of parenting.

They Call Me is not just a first for Hello Bello, but also the first-of-its-kind campaign for a family care company and industry that has traditionally focused advertising and marketing on joyful babies/kids. They Call Me positions Hello Bello as not just a baby company but also a parent company, demonstrating how the brand supports families at every stage of their journey.

"The foundation of Hello Bello is built on the premise that parenting is a wholly imperfect pursuit. Most of us are really just winging it. But it's also filled with life's most unmissable joys," said Kristen Bell. "Hello Bello is a place to explore all the things that being a parent does to your identity as a human. That's so important to us, and to our community that has embraced that idea. This campaign truly reflects that."

The new campaign was architected by creative agency Brains on Fire and the commercial was directed by In the Heights' Emmy-nominated choreographer Christopher Scott. With an inspired version of Donovan's classic song, "Mellow Yellow," Hello Bello transformed the song into "They Call Me Hello Bello." Coinciding with the campaign, the song will be commercially released widely across streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. For every stream through 2021, Hello Bello will donate a diaper to an organization supporting those in need.

"Hello Bello's growth and success is born from the strength of our relationship with our community of parents and caregivers. And we're proud of the trusted voice we've created in this industry, one that's always transparent, authentic, committed and supportive," said Erica Buxton, president of Hello Bello. "As we approach our third brand anniversary, we're thrilled to share our first brand campaign that has so endearingly captured our spirit."

Hello Bello, known for its premium and affordable products, manufactures and distributes over 100 family essentials, including diapers, wipes, toiletries, cleaning supplies, seasonal goods and more to leading retailers across North America, including Walmart. Since the brand was founded in 2019, Hello Bello has continued to carefully craft all products with babies, parents and the planet in mind and has maintained the signature accessibility and affordability throughout continued growth.

Beyond the commercial, the larger They Call Me campaign will run throughout 2022 in Walmart and additional national retail partners with focused digital activations, as well as through supplementary creative, activations, and community elements. The messiness of parenting doesn't end when babies graduate from diapers. They Call Me will serve to highlight all the next stages of childhood and parenthood, and how Hello Bello is there to help.The marketing effort follows the October grand opening of Hello Bello's first U.S. diaper factory in Waco, Texas.

About Hello Bello:

Hello Bello™, launched in February 2019, makes premium and affordable baby products designed to eliminate the choice many parents have to make – deciding between what's best for their kids and what's best for their budget. From extremely adorable and soft diapers made with sustainably harvested fluff pulp and premium body care with organic botanical extract blends to mineral sunscreens, organic multivitamins, refillable cleaners, and more, Hello Bello's products give parents comfort about what they're putting on their baby and bringing into their home. Hello Bello was co-founded by Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Sean Kane, Jay McGraw and Jennifer Pullen. For more information, please visit hellobello.com or follow @hellobello on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @myhellobello on Pinterest.

