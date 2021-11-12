Senmiao Technology Announces Ride-Hailing Platform Operating Metrics for October 2021

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced the operating metrics for its proprietary online ride-hailing platform for the month of October 2021. In October 2021, Senmiao reported over 1.0 million total completed orders, a 1.6% increase from September 2021. Numbers reported in August, September, and October include the number of completed orders from Meituan's ride-hailing platform ("the Major Platform") utilizing Senmiao's network of cars and drivers for a set monthly fee.
Since the launch of Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform in October 2020, approximately 13.8 million rides have been completed using its platform. Over 1.4 million rides have been completed on the Major Platform under Senmiao's new partnership with Meituan, which commenced in August 2021. The number of drivers completing rides via the platform (known as Active Drivers) in October 2021 was over 7,000, a decrease of approximately 7% from September 2021.
The table below presents approximate unaudited operating metrics of Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform since its launch in October 2020.
Completed
(in 000s)
Completed
Total
(in 000s)
Total Fares Paid by Riders
(in 000s USD$)
Active Drivers
Oct 2020
161
161
531
1,800
Nov 2020
537
537
1,646
3,400
Dec 2020
620
620
1,862
5,000
Jan 2021
910
910
2,626
8,300
Feb 2021
710
710
2,164
7,000
Mar 2021
1,540
1,540
4,492
11,500
Apr 2021
1,790
1,790
5,332
16,500
May 2021
2,154
2,154
6,376
18,000
Jun 2021
2,068
2,068
6,193
18,500
Jul 2021
1,659
1,659
4,864
16,400
Aug 2021
530
432
962
3,001
6,073
Sep 2021
540
480
1,020
3,653
7,519
Oct 2021
531
505
1,036
3,780
7,010
Cumulative
13,750
1,417
15,167
46,520
N/A
2 Under the new model, online ride-hailing requests and orders will be completed on the partner's platform utilizing Senmiao's network of cars and drivers for a set monthly fee.
About Senmiao Technology Limited
Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchase and financing, management, operating lease, guarantee and other automobile transaction services as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including those relating to the operation of Senmiao's ride-hailing platform) are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.
