Graphic Packaging Recognized on Forbes World's Best Employers 2021 List; Demonstrates Commitment to UN Global Compact's Ten Principles for Responsible Business

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the"Company" or "Graphic Packaging"), a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based consumer packaging solutions, has been named to Forbes' 2021 list of the "World's Best Employers." The selection of Graphic Packaging by Forbes was based on independent surveys conducted in more than 55 countries around the world, where employees rated their employers on topics such as image, trust, gender equality, corporate social responsibility, culture, and benefits.

"I am exceptionally proud of the continued dedication of our teams around the world that have gone above and beyond to meet the essential packaging needs of our customers and consumers during a unique time in history. That is why this recognition, based on input from employees, is so meaningful to Graphic Packaging. We have taken very seriously the measures needed to keep our front-line employees safe during the pandemic and have instituted significant safety protocols from our learnings of the past two years." Doss added, "Meaningful progress and positive developments continue across all facets of our operations and with our people. Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy is driving robust conversations, and newly implemented programs are designed to ensure ongoing advancements. New learning and development opportunities have been and continue to be rolled out with a focus on personal enrichment and providing the means to obtain career growth goals. Graphic Packaging is focused on engaging employees and ensuring their voices are heard as we grow as a global team of exceptional people."

Forbes partnered with Statista Inc., a leading provider of market and consumer data, to compile its annual list. More than 150,000 employees were surveyed. The survey considered all aspects of employment and asked respondents to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family. Respondents were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries. The awards list was announced in October and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Commitment to United Nations Global Compact Initiatives

Reflective of its long-standing commitment to sustainable business practices, on November 2, 2021, Graphic Packaging became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact. This step formalizes the Company's engagement to honor and act in accordance with the ten principles of the compact, covering human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of the broader United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Initiative is a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices. Graphic Packaging has always upheld the values of the United Nations Global Compact and formalizing its commitment carries symbolic weight for the Company and for its industry partners.

ESG Program

To learn more about Graphic Packaging's ESG program and milestones, please visit the ESG website available here. Graphic Packaging is focused on providing best-in-class reporting transparency. On its ESG website and in its annual ESG reports, the Company discloses progress updates on Vision 2025 goals, as well as other news, and details on product innovation and sustainability advancements. Graphic Packaging reports in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative and Sustainable Accounting Standards Board ESG reporting standards and align with the frameworks developed by the Taskforce for Climate Related Financial Disclosures and the United Nations Global Compact.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, our business plans, strategies, initiatives and objectives and their expected execution and impact; and our assumptions and expectations regarding any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based consumer packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products are available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

