Serta Hospitality Adds Luxury Series To Hospitality Portfolio

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern design. Luxurious lofted quilting. Innovative foams. Legendary durability. Introducing the all-new Serta Hospitality Luxury Series. Beautiful details that now define a new, modern luxury bedding category. The Luxury Series is positioned to serve the needs of upscale, upper upscale and luxury hotel and resort brands looking to increase guest sleep satisfaction while delivering an exceptional ROI back to the hotel.

"The Serta Luxury Series features a beautiful, modern design esthetic, pillowy-soft quilting, as well as innovative components that not only ensure an amazing night's sleep, but deliver all the performance you'd expect from our Serta Perfect Sleeper® lineup," says Steve Tipton, vice president of Hospitality for Serta Simmons Bedding. "The Serta brand remains synonymous with exceptional comfort and unparalleled durability. Now, with the addition of our new Luxury Series products, hotel brands have a wide variety of options to invest in unique, memorable sleep experiences that will delight guests for years to come."

Key features:

Luxurious Lofted Quilting with tack and jump quilting delivers five-star comfort for a truly memorable sleep experience.

Enhanced 800-unit Continuous Support ® Innerspring technology for uninterrupted spine support and exceptional mattress durability; featuring our exclusive head-to-toe Helicals and border wire for maximum motion absorption and lasting performance.

HexCloud ™ Gel Foam, available in select models, offers an exclusive comfort upgrade by using gel foam with unique geometric cutouts to deliver cool, contouring pressure relief for more luxurious, relaxing sleep.

Cool Twist ® Gel Foam cradles the body in comfort, helping promote airflow for a cooler night's sleep.

To learn more about the new Serta Hospitality Luxury Series portfolio, visit www.sertahospitality.com or contact your local sales representative.

About Serta Hospitality

A champion of comfort for all, Serta Hospitality has pioneered sleep innovation that provides exceptional guest sleep experiences for more than 90 years. Our all-new Serta® Perfect Sleeper® line, with its exclusive continuous support Innerspring™ technology, combines innovative design and distinctive components to deliver unmatched comfort, breathability and lasting durability from the inside out. We help guests sleep comfortably from coast to coast and hotel companies reach new levels of guest satisfaction. Visit www.sertahospitality.com to learn more.

