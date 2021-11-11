Celebrate The Holidays With Build-A-Bear Workshop® And Find The Perfect Personalized Gift For Everyone On Your List

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Let the Beary Merry Festivities Begin at Build-A-Bear Workshop®! From children's gifts and décor items to pop culture favorites and collector's items, there's a furry friend waiting for everyone. Celebrate the season and start a new family holiday tradition by visiting a Build-A-Bear Workshop to make personalized "gifts with heart" or, check off everyone on your list in a few easy clicks with ready-to-love gifts from our online Giftshop at buildabear.com!

MAKE SHOPPING EASY AND CONVENIENT

Start your holiday shopping early and enjoy great value at the Build-A-Bear Giftshop, an online shop that makes it easy to find the perfect gift this holiday season. The online Bear Builder tool is a convenient way to make unique, customized gifts they're sure to love by bringing the fun of Build-A-Bear to you – it even includes a virtual Heart Ceremony! Or check out the NEW Bear Builder 3D Workshop, a unique animated e-commerce shopping experience that brings furry friends "to life" online. Include your own personalized voice message with a Record Your Voice sound chip for the ultimate customization of a one-of-a-kind furry friend.

We offer many ways for your new furry friends to be delivered! Do all your shopping at home and have it shipped straight to your home, or if you're in a hurry to get your new furry friend, select the Buy Online, Pickup In Store or curbside options to pick up at your favorite local Build-A-Bear Workshop. Or select delivery by Shipt and have your furry friend delivered direct to your doorstep – or to your loved one – the same day you order it!

We have also partnered with Klarna to offer "pay in four" to spread the cost of your gifts into four interest-free payments and stay on top of your budget this holiday season! To celebrate this partnership, Klarna and Build-A-Bear Foundation have teamed up to donate 10,000 bears to Toys for Tots for children around the country this Christmas.

IT'S A TRADITION! NEW MERRY MISSION FRIENDS ARE HERE

Make merry memories with our NEW Merry Mission collection! Glacial Glisten, Sugar Plum Bunny, Blue Frost Reindeer and Arctic Pink Reindeer are the perfect gifts for making spirits bright!

Soar to magical new heights with Glacial Glisten! This well-known reindeer has snowy white fur and a glittery swirl of colors on her hooves and antlers. She also comes with her name medallion included. Add her own outfits, sounds and scents to make sure Glisten's ready to take to the sky!

Sugar Plum Bunny is this season's sweetest friend! This cuddly winter bunny has floppy ears, a bushy white tail and light purple fur. The glittery speckles on Sugar Plum Bunny's fur sparkle just like fresh snowfall. Hop into festive fun and personalize your own Sugar Plum Bunny today!

Blue Frost Reindeer may be small in size, but this North Pole pal is an adorable asset to Santa's sleigh! This mini reindeer plush has icy blue fur and golden sparkles on its hooves and antlers. Bring home Blue Frost Reindeer to give the most festive stocking stuffer!

Arctic Pink Reindeer always stands out against the cold winter sky! This pretty reindeer has blue eyes, pink fur and golden sparkles on its hooves, nose and antlers. Make your Arctic Pink Reindeer even more unique by personalizing with outfits, sounds and scents.

GIFTS FOR EVERY MEMBER OF THE FAMILY

Cuddle up with Winter Wishes Moose! This merry moose has chestnut brown fur with red and black buffalo check antlers and paw pads. It makes an adorable gift or décor idea this winter!

Festive Fun Panda is ready to join your favorite holiday traditions! If you're feeling bamboozled by the stress that comes with the holidays, one hug from this festive panda will have you feeling holly jolly again. Festive Fun Panda has red, white and green fur to make the perfect holiday gift!

Celebrate the Festival of Lights the adorable Hanukkah gift set which includes Lil' Brownie Cub wearing a festive blue tee with a bear-sized tallit and yarmulke set.

Timeless Teddy, the cuddly classic teddy bear with a sweet smile, can be personalized with embroidery and is a great way to share a hug with someone you love.

Give the gift of FUN this holiday season! Whether you're looking to continue holiday traditions, or create a new one, by visiting Build-A-Bear in person or online, Build-A-Bear gift cards are the perfect gift for everyone on your list!

DISCOVER THE HONEY GIRLS

Filled with fun, music and girl-empowerment, fans can find the Honey Girls collection at their local Build-A-Bear Workshop and at buildabear.com. The updated collection consists of three plush furry friends: Teegan, a very outgoing and talented singer who lives life big, loud and strong, Risa, the music-loving guitarist known for her passion and creative energy, and Viv, who keeps the beat and makes everyone want to dance. Each Honey Girl purchase comes with a movie download code for the new Honey Girls movie that is delighting fans around the world making this the perfect gift for the music-loving girl on your gift lift!

Stream or purchase the Honey Girls movie today! The film, starring Grammy Award winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter and actor Ashanti and digital star Tessa Brooks, features original songs and electric dancing and follows the story of three young musicians who participate in a national talent competition hosted by global pop-star Fancy G (Ashanti), in hopes of finding the "next big thing." However, these three competitors quickly discover that they are "better together" and form a secret band called "HONEY GIRLS" that has an immediate viral mega hit! Performing in disguise with masks to avoid detection and elimination by Fancy G, they must ultimately decide what is more important – fame or friendship.

Make it the ultimate movie night with the Honey Girls Movie Box filled with fun Honey Girls items including a movie poster, Honey Girls journal, matching Honey Girls bracelets and movie popcorn for the perfect viewing experience. The box also includes a coupon to Build-A-Bear Workshop to make your very own Honey Girls furry friend and other special surprises!

Honey Girls is available now to purchase or view on streaming platforms including AppleTV, Amazon Prime, Vudu, and Google Play and on DVD at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon.

SHOP SPELLBINDING GIFTS FOR HARRY POTTER™ FANS

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Cast a spell of fun with NEW gifts from our fan-favorite Harry Potter™ collection – there's something for every witch, wizard and Muggle™ on your list!

Witches and wizards of GRYFFINDOR™ house will be delighted to have this brave-at-heart lion join their magical collection. Inspired by the iconic symbol of GRYFFINDOR™ house, this online exclusive plush lion has a fuzzy mane, brown tail and the HARRY POTTER™ and GRYFFINDOR™ crests on its paw pads. It's sure to have any member of GRYFFINDOR™ house roaring with pride!

The cunning SLYTHERIN™ in your life will love adding this green snake to their collection! Inspired by the symbol of SLYTHERIN™ house, this online exclusive plush green serpent has a unique coiled design with the HARRY POTTER™ and SLYTHERIN™ crests on its bottom. You don't need to be fluent in Parseltongue to have this smiley serpent slither its way into your collection!

Show off your house pride with your own HUFFLEPUFF™ Badger! Inspired by the historic symbol of HUFFLEPUFF™ house, this online exclusive smiley plush badger has black, white and grey fur with the HARRY POTTER™ and HUFFLEPUFF™ crests on its paw pads. This cuddly badger will be a loyal provider of hugs for any member of HUFFLEPUFF™ house!

This adorable plush raven makes a wise gift choice for any RAVENCLAW™ in your life! Inspired by the historic eagle symbol of RAVENCLAW™ house, this online exclusive plush blue raven has a grey beak, large wings and the HARRY POTTER™ and RAVENCLAW™ crests on its feet. It's the perfect way to have your house pride soar to new heights!

DOBBY™ the House-Elf was always there for HARRY POTTER™ and his friends—and now he'll always be there for you too! With his large ears, adorable eyes and pointy nose, this online exclusive plush toy looks just like the beloved House-Elf from the HARRY POTTER™ series. He comes wearing his brown pillowcase and a grey sock on his paw to remind everyone that he has no master—DOBBY™ is a free elf! DOBBY™ also includes a 6-in-1 sound chip so you can hear some of his signature sayings at the press of his button.

The holiday season is always a magical time at HOGWARTS™, and this festive jumper is sure to be a magical addition to your furry friend's wardrobe. The black sweater features a colorful all-over pattern of the HOGWARTS™ house symbols. It might not have been made by Mrs. Weasley herself, but this adorable knit sweater is sure to keep your furry friend warm on any winter adventure.

HOLIDAY FASHIONS FOR YOU AND YOUR BEAR

Introducing the NEW Build-A-Bear x Tipsy Elves Collection! Available in both bear AND human sizes, these festive fashions are some of the cuddliest clothes you can get your paws on this holiday!

If you see paw prints in the snow on the rooftop, you know Santa Bear has paid you a visit! This festive green and red Tipsy Elves holiday sweater features an adorable knit print of Santa Bear getting "beary stuck" in a chimney. It's the perfect look for any holiday party with friends or family—and you can even get a matching sweater for your furry friend!

The only thing sweeter than a candy cane at Christmas is a cozy jumpsuit covered in candy canes all over! This black and red Candy Cane Lane jumpsuit from Tipsy Elves has a festive all-over print of yummy candy canes. Any kid will love wearing it during family photos on Christmas morning! (available in men's, women's, and kids' sizes + matching FF)

Looking for a cute way to make your family's holiday photos merry and bright this year? Our light bulbs just went off! You're sure to have the most lit style with this festive Tipsy Elves sweater featuring a sparkly sequin Christmas lights design. No untangling required! (available in kids and women's sizes + matching FF)

Most bear options available in stores and online, human styles available online only.

SUPER COOL CLOTHES FOR KIDS AND FURRY FRIENDS

Build-A-Bear and Rockets of Awesome teamed up to create one-of-a-kind styles for kids and their bear to wear together! This limited-edition collaboration is sure a become new wardrobe staple with its cool clothes and super comfy fabrics for kids and their bear to wear together.

Dress your furry friend in the Vest and Jogger Set featuring a Rockets of Awesome "PAWsome" tee with a fleece camo vest and matching blue joggers. Dress to match in child-sized jogger pants! In classic blue, black and grey colors, these pants are comfy whether your staying inside or playing outdoors. Add the awesome vest with super-soft camo Sherpa and colorful trim!

Or check out the Sequin Bomber Jacket and Skirt Set with a Rockets of Awesome "PAWsome" tee, sequin bomber jacket and matching sequin skirt. Dress to match in the colorful Rockets of Awesome bomber jacket. A fierce addition to your wardrobe, the black bomber jacket features a stylish all-over print in shades of blue, pink and yellow. Pair with the matching skirt to make a stylish statement!

A BOUNTY OF GIFT IDEAS FOR THE SUPERFAN ON YOUR LIST!

The best things come in small packages - just ask Grogu™ from the Star Wars™ series, The Mandalorian™, streaming only on Disney+! The most festive being in the galaxy, this Grogu pre-stuffed plush brings a bounty of holiday cheer dressed in its red and white Santa suit with matching hat. Add a 5-in-1 sound chip so you can hear Grogu's signature sounds with every hug. Secure the perfect gift for the superfan on your list!

Give a bounty of hugs this holiday dressing any furry friend in a Grogu™ T-shirt or PJ sleeper with an all-over holiday pattern featuring artwork of the character Grogu™ and STAR WARS™ icons.

STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

More information about Build-A-Bear holiday stuffed animals, gifts, events and deals can be found at www.buildabear.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

