U.S. News/Best Law Firms ranks Keller/Anderle "Tier 1" in Commercial Litigation, Intellectual Property, and White Collar Criminal Defense

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP, a nationally recognized bet-the-company business litigation firm based in Irvine, has been selected as "Tier 1" in Orange County in three practice areas by U.S. News - Best Lawyers®' 2022 "Best Law Firms." The firm is one of the few on the list that is a Women's Business Enterprise National Council certified firm (100% women-owned).

Keller/Anderle LLP received "Tier 1" Orange County rankings for Commercial Litigation, White Collar Criminal Defense and Intellectual Property Litigation. The Tier 1 ranking is an honor generally reserved for much larger law firms, which is a testament to Keller/Anderle's performance and reputation.

Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier boutique trial law firms in California, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, arbitration, commercial litigation, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, white collar criminal defense, legal malpractice - plaintiff & defense, entertainment/sports, and insurance recovery. The firm represents individuals, closely-held corporations, and some of the nation's largest corporations.

Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won over $1 billion in judgments, and successfully defended many other high stakes cases. Members of the firm have over 400 first chair jury trials. Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company cases of such a caliber, is that both name partners are women.

Keller/Anderle's firm honors and awards include: Daily Journal "Top Verdicts-2018" and "Top Boutiques"; and CLAY Awards (California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year) in 2012, 2018 and 2019. Attorneys at the firm have also been recognized nationally and statewide, including: Litigation Counsel of America, five Keller/Anderle attorneys selected; American College of Trial Lawyers, three Keller/Anderle attorneys selected; Chambers USA and Chambers Global, recommended in General Commercial Litigation, and Trials; Super Lawyers, ranked #1 Super Lawyers Southern California for two consecutive years; Benchmark Litigation "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America"; The Legal 500; and Daily Journal "Top 100 Lawyers in California."

