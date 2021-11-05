Securitas Investor Day New date: March 21

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas is pleased to invite investors, analysts and financial media to our Investor Day on Monday, March 21, 2022, at app. 13.00 CET to approx. 17.00. The event will take place at Securitas headquarters in Stockholm and will also be webcast live.

To provide more opportunity for interactivity, the Securitas Investor Day will be held live instead of virtually and is therefore postponed from December 7, 2021 to March 21, 2022. The Investor Day will provide a strategic and financial update, including status and achievements of our transformation programs as well as our intelligent security services journey.

A formal invitation, including the program and details for registration, will follow closer to the event.

Further information:

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Head of Investor Relations, mobile: +46 (0) 76 116 7443; micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

Media: Helena Andreas, SVP Communications & People +46 10 470 30 20; press@securitas.com

