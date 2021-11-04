Xinhua Silk Road: World's leading music producer launches new office in Shanghai

BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Publishing (UMP) China, a division under the world's leading music producer Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) launched its new office in Shanghai's Jing'an District on October 29, marking another milestone for UMPG to expand business in China.

The grand opening ceremony was held at UMP China's new office at 800 Show Creative Park of Jing'an District on the afternood of October 29.

As the world's leading music producer, the UMPG has been reinforcing its commitment to support and invest in Chinese original artists and start-ups since it entered Chinese market in 2019, as well as support their musical compositions and commercial value to flourish globally.

It is noted that the Jing'an District prioritizes culture and creative industry as one of the six-pillar industries in line with China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). Jing'an pledges to develop into a center of culture and creative industry through enterprise incubation and investment, brand empowerment, talent and ecosystem development.

The establishment of the new UMP China office significantly marks a critical step for UMPG to continue to cultivate Chinese music industry and artists, also an important driving force for Jing'an District to develop cultural and creative industries as well as become an innovative highland for the integration of culture and business in Asia.

Original Link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324616.html

View original content:

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road